February 02, 2022, 10:38:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GTFI.....2-0
Author
Topic: GTFI.....2-0 (Read 14 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 391
GTFI.....2-0
Fuck Derby! Would rather the terriers went above us. We have 2 in hand over em to catch em back up!
