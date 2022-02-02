Welcome,
February 02, 2022, 05:59:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
West Brom sack Ismael
Author
Topic: West Brom sack Ismael
Winston
Online
Posts: 753
West Brom sack Ismael
«
on:
Today
at 04:39:49 PM »
Its getting very tight at the top and the play offs will be tough this year
Steve Bruce is currently odds on
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 115
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: West Brom sack Ismael
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:40:47 PM »
Pity he could not have hung on a bit longer.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 817
Re: West Brom sack Ismael
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:03:24 PM »
Woodgate must be in the frame. After keeping Bournemouth in the playoff places for about this time onwards last season.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 324
Re: West Brom sack Ismael
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:32:22 PM »
Fuck me! A football thread!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 605
Re: West Brom sack Ismael
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:41:28 PM »
Binned Darren Moore in exactly the same position a couple of years ago and didn't go up, hopefully won't help this time neither.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 733
Re: West Brom sack Ismael
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:50:22 PM »
They like Pulis dont they
Logged
