Posts: 753 West Brom sack Ismael « on: Today at 04:39:49 PM »



Steve Bruce is currently odds on Its getting very tight at the top and the play offs will be tough this year

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 115Fred West ruined my wife Re: West Brom sack Ismael « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:40:47 PM » Pity he could not have hung on a bit longer.

Mountain KingPosts: 4 817 Re: West Brom sack Ismael « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:03:24 PM » Woodgate must be in the frame. After keeping Bournemouth in the playoff places for about this time onwards last season.