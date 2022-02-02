Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2022, 05:59:35 PM
Author Topic: West Brom sack Ismael  (Read 43 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 04:39:49 PM »
Its getting very tight at the top and the play offs will be tough this year

Steve Bruce is currently odds on 
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:40:47 PM »
Pity he could not have hung on a bit longer.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:03:24 PM »
Woodgate must be in the frame. After keeping Bournemouth in the playoff places for about this time onwards last season.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:32:22 PM »
Fuck me! A football thread!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:41:28 PM »
Binned Darren Moore in exactly the same position a couple of years ago and didn't go up, hopefully won't help this time neither.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:50:22 PM »
They like Pulis dont they
