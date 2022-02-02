Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 02, 2022, 03:23:05 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A New Study has found
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A New Study has found (Read 16 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 324
A New Study has found
«
on:
Today
at 02:52:02 PM »
That lockdowns ,school closures and limiting gatherings only reduced mortality by 0.2 % ,at great social and economic cost. No doubt the Public Sector unions think it well worth it.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...