February 04, 2022, 01:09:42 AM
Author Topic: COB  (Read 550 times)
LeeTublin
Posts: 591


COB
« on: February 02, 2022, 12:18:37 PM »
Havent been on much lately but good to see it seems to be picking up here whereas the splinter site seems to be dying a death ?    klins
Rutters
Posts: 575


« Reply #1 on: February 02, 2022, 12:24:27 PM »
This place allows diferent opinions.
Bernie
Posts: 7 456


« Reply #2 on: February 02, 2022, 12:58:38 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on February 02, 2022, 12:18:37 PM
Havent been on much lately but good to see it seems to be picking up here whereas the splinter site seems to be dying a death ?    klins

"Splinter site"?
LeeTublin
Posts: 591


« Reply #3 on: February 02, 2022, 12:59:33 PM »
Ok Red Roar.  :pd:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 616


« Reply #4 on: February 02, 2022, 01:06:00 PM »
Things have settled down on both, look over at RR and there's enough going on, especially while there's Lurpack stories to be told!
Gingerpig
Posts: 983


« Reply #5 on: February 02, 2022, 01:25:08 PM »
Bit better now than otr, who are rancid with anger over Boris & anything or one who doesn't toe the North Korean line  :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 119


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: February 02, 2022, 01:42:58 PM »
There's vertically challenged person over there thinks 250g Lurpack goes for £3.50.

Noted a Paddy waggon round his old gaff yesterday afternoon. They are on to him.
Bernie
Posts: 7 456


« Reply #7 on: February 02, 2022, 01:53:42 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on February 02, 2022, 12:59:33 PM
Ok Red Roar.  :pd:

Ah.......I think "splinter" site suggests it was their decision to leave here, rather than it being the second boro board they had been unceremoniously booted off.
LeeTublin
Posts: 591


« Reply #8 on: February 02, 2022, 01:55:03 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on February 02, 2022, 01:42:58 PM
There's vertically challenged person over there thinks 250g Lurpack goes for £3.50.

Noted a Paddy waggon round his old gaff yesterday afternoon. They are on to him.

At least hes not daft enough to brag about having a fridge full of stolen butter on a public forum.  klins
Bernie
Posts: 7 456


« Reply #9 on: February 02, 2022, 01:59:04 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on February 02, 2022, 01:55:03 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on February 02, 2022, 01:42:58 PM
There's vertically challenged person over there thinks 250g Lurpack goes for £3.50.

Noted a Paddy waggon round his old gaff yesterday afternoon. They are on to him.

At least hes not daft enough to brag about having a fridge full of stolen butter on a public forum.  klins

  Makes a change from mouthing off about which pub the old school hoolies are meeting up in and where it's going to go off and at what time  Warnock3

Wobblegob  mcl
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 823


« Reply #10 on: February 02, 2022, 02:52:13 PM »
We had the busiest month for a while in January.


Ive also upped my game on social media which is getting us noticed again.

Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 741


« Reply #11 on: February 02, 2022, 05:32:50 PM »
Well fucking stop it  :steptoe:
Minge
Posts: 10 827

Superstar


« Reply #12 on: February 02, 2022, 06:13:50 PM »
A few popular posters decided to just wrap in , which dosnt help
El Capitan
Posts: 45 726


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:16:29 AM »
Quote from: Minge on February 02, 2022, 06:13:50 PM
A few popular posters decided to just wrap in , which dosnt help



Sorry about that  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 431



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:32:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:16:29 AM
Quote from: Minge on February 02, 2022, 06:13:50 PM
A few popular posters decided to just wrap in , which dosnt help



Sorry about that  mcl

In other news, Mattys not dead
Robbso
Posts: 15 741


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:47:53 PM »
Who?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 431



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 PM »
Heartless, you are.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 485


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM »
Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..

Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..

Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..

And some are simply hooked on it..

Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..

Regards
Plazmuh

 :unlike:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 616


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:36:30 PM »
Room for all Plaz but if you want to hang with like minded socialist you don't need to look too hard for an alternative  klins
Bernie
Posts: 7 456


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:45:25 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM
Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..

Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..

Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..

And some are simply hooked on it..

Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..

Regards
Plazmuh

 :unlike:



Well if that threat doesn't work............ :nige: :alf:
Red Rebel
Posts: 89


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM »
fkcu of yuo leftiy sihtstabign wankor feiry luvign friyk fukc ov tuw red asre and yuo fuc ov borrso yuo fuckig bugziy fukc pipe and smorltonw ar yuo stil likcing men bakks yuo sihtstabign griyn tuwth ugliy borldy jigner cutn
Bernie
Posts: 7 456


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:49:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM
fkcu of yuo leftiy sihtstabign wankor feiry luvign friyk fukc ov tuw red asre and yuo fuc ov borrso yuo fuckig bugziy fukc pipe and smorltonw ar yuo stil likcing men bakks yuo sihtstabign griyn tuwth ugliy borldy jigner cutn

That's easy for you to say.........
Ben G
Posts: 4 823


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:53:18 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM
Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..

Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..

Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..

And some are simply hooked on it..

Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..

Regards
Plazmuh

 :unlike:




all the more reason to stick around. We live in a world where feee expression of views are welcome.

Unless youre a dirty Leeds cunt.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 837


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:44:37 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM
Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..

Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..

Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..

And some are simply hooked on it..

Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..

Regards
Plazmuh

 :unlike:



come on plaz lad add some flavor of your own - as others have said it's pretty much free as you like within the rules.

You put some good footy stuff up :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 485


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:57:44 PM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM
fkcu of yuo leftiy sihtstabign wankor feiry luvign friyk fukc ov tuw red asre and yuo fuc ov borrso yuo fuckig bugziy fukc pipe and smorltonw ar yuo stil likcing men bakks yuo sihtstabign griyn tuwth ugliy borldy jigner cutn


Now dont be trying to sway me with your sweet words and kindness..

 rava rava rava
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 119


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:00:37 PM »
Seconded for Plaz's insights and twitter goals alone.
Ben G
Online Online

Posts: 4 823
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:04:54 PM »
Just spoke to Steve G.

He may pop by and say hello soon but hes really impressed how this is ticking along now.


Im just a fucking legend with a huge cock
Tory Cunt
