LeeTublin

Posts: 591 COB « on: February 02, 2022, 12:18:37 PM » Havent been on much lately but good to see it seems to be picking up here whereas the splinter site seems to be dying a death ?

Rutters

Posts: 575 Re: COB « Reply #1 on: February 02, 2022, 12:24:27 PM » This place allows diferent opinions.

LeeTublin

Posts: 591 Re: COB « Reply #3 on: February 02, 2022, 12:59:33 PM » Ok Red Roar.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 616 Re: COB « Reply #4 on: February 02, 2022, 01:06:00 PM » Things have settled down on both, look over at RR and there's enough going on, especially while there's Lurpack stories to be told!

Gingerpig

Posts: 983 Re: COB « Reply #5 on: February 02, 2022, 01:25:08 PM » Bit better now than otr, who are rancid with anger over Boris & anything or one who doesn't toe the North Korean line

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 119Fred West ruined my wife Re: COB « Reply #6 on: February 02, 2022, 01:42:58 PM » There's vertically challenged person over there thinks 250g Lurpack goes for £3.50.



Noted a Paddy waggon round his old gaff yesterday afternoon. They are on to him.

Bernie

Posts: 7 456 Re: COB « Reply #7 on: February 02, 2022, 01:53:42 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on February 02, 2022, 12:59:33 PM

Ok Red Roar.

Ah.......I think "splinter" site suggests it was their decision to leave here, rather than it being the second boro board they had been unceremoniously booted off.



Ah.......I think "splinter" site suggests it was their decision to leave here, rather than it being the second boro board they had been unceremoniously booted off. Logged

LeeTublin

Posts: 591 Re: COB « Reply #8 on: February 02, 2022, 01:55:03 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on February 02, 2022, 01:42:58 PM There's vertically challenged person over there thinks 250g Lurpack goes for £3.50.



Noted a Paddy waggon round his old gaff yesterday afternoon. They are on to him.



At least hes not daft enough to brag about having a fridge full of stolen butter on a public forum.

Bernie

Posts: 7 456 Re: COB « Reply #9 on: February 02, 2022, 01:59:04 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on February 02, 2022, 01:55:03 PM Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on February 02, 2022, 01:42:58 PM There's vertically challenged person over there thinks 250g Lurpack goes for £3.50.



Noted a Paddy waggon round his old gaff yesterday afternoon. They are on to him.



At least hes not daft enough to brag about having a fridge full of stolen butter on a public forum.

At least hes not daft enough to brag about having a fridge full of stolen butter on a public forum.

Makes a change from mouthing off about which pub the old school hoolies are meeting up in and where it's going to go off and at what time Warnock3 Wobblegob



Wobblegob Makes a change from mouthing off about which pub the old school hoolies are meeting up in and where it's going to go off and at what time Warnock3Wobblegob Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 823 Re: COB « Reply #10 on: February 02, 2022, 02:52:13 PM » We had the busiest month for a while in January.





Ive also upped my game on social media which is getting us noticed again.



Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Posts: 15 741 Re: COB « Reply #11 on: February 02, 2022, 05:32:50 PM » Well fucking stop it

Minge

Posts: 10 827Superstar Re: COB « Reply #12 on: February 02, 2022, 06:13:50 PM » A few popular posters decided to just wrap in , which dosnt help

Robbso

Posts: 15 741 Re: COB « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:47:53 PM » Who?

plazmuh

Posts: 14 485 Re: COB « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM »



Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..



Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..



And some are simply hooked on it..



Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..



Regards

Plazmuh







Reads more like a Tory Fan club now.. Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also.. Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore.. And some are simply hooked on it.. Ile be gone if it does not improve soon.. Regards Plazmuh

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 616 Re: COB « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:36:30 PM » Room for all Plaz but if you want to hang with like minded socialist you don't need to look too hard for an alternative

Bernie

Posts: 7 456 Re: COB « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:45:25 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM



Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..



Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..



And some are simply hooked on it..



Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..



Regards

Plazmuh









Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..And some are simply hooked on it..RegardsPlazmuh

Well if that threat doesn't work............

Red Rebel

Posts: 89 Re: COB « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM » fkcu of yuo leftiy sihtstabign wankor feiry luvign friyk fukc ov tuw red asre and yuo fuc ov borrso yuo fuckig bugziy fukc pipe and smorltonw ar yuo stil likcing men bakks yuo sihtstabign griyn tuwth ugliy borldy jigner cutn

Bernie

Posts: 7 456 Re: COB « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:49:48 PM » Quote from: Red Rebel on Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM fkcu of yuo leftiy sihtstabign wankor feiry luvign friyk fukc ov tuw red asre and yuo fuc ov borrso yuo fuckig bugziy fukc pipe and smorltonw ar yuo stil likcing men bakks yuo sihtstabign griyn tuwth ugliy borldy jigner cutn



That's easy for you to say.........

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 823 Re: COB « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:53:18 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM



Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..



Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..



And some are simply hooked on it..



Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..



Regards

Plazmuh









Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..And some are simply hooked on it..Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..RegardsPlazmuh



all the more reason to stick around. We live in a world where feee expression of views are welcome.



Unless youre a dirty Leeds cunt.

headset

Posts: 4 837 Re: COB « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:44:37 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM



Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..



Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..



And some are simply hooked on it..



Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..



Regards

Plazmuh









Reads more like a Tory Fan club now..Im close to just buying The sun and giving this place a miss also..Sorry but Fear just does not do it for me anymore..And some are simply hooked on it..Ile be gone if it does not improve soon..RegardsPlazmuh

come on plaz lad add some flavor of your own - as others have said it's pretty much free as you like within the rules.



You put some good footy stuff up

plazmuh

Posts: 14 485 Re: COB « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:57:44 PM » Quote from: Red Rebel on Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM fkcu of yuo leftiy sihtstabign wankor feiry luvign friyk fukc ov tuw red asre and yuo fuc ov borrso yuo fuckig bugziy fukc pipe and smorltonw ar yuo stil likcing men bakks yuo sihtstabign griyn tuwth ugliy borldy jigner cutn





Now dont be trying to sway me with your sweet words and kindness..



Now dont be trying to sway me with your sweet words and kindness.. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 119Fred West ruined my wife Re: COB « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:00:37 PM » Seconded for Plaz's insights and twitter goals alone.