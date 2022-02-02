Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 02, 2022, 08:23:26 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Levelling up plans released
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Levelling up plans released (Read 67 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 754
Levelling up plans released
«
on:
Today
at 10:33:38 AM »
Load of bollocks or opportunity for those here in the North East?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 606
Re: Levelling up plans released
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:08:25 PM »
From what I've read seems fairly well thought out as a set of aspirations but no real detail on how to achieve it, proof will be in delivery which let's be honest governments haven't exactly managed delivery very well in the past!
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 137
Re: Levelling up plans released
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:16:13 PM »
Winston....the govt could make the North East as wealthy as dubai and you would still be down beat. Go and live in west's utopia of socialism , I think he is trying to create such a place with all his comrades on flyme
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...