February 02, 2022, 08:23:26 PM
Levelling up plans released
Winston
« on: Today at 10:33:38 AM »
Load of bollocks or opportunity for those here in the North East?

 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:25 PM »
From what I've read seems fairly well thought out as a set of aspirations but no real detail on how to achieve it, proof will be in delivery which let's be honest governments haven't exactly managed delivery very well in the past!
Micksgrill
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:16:13 PM »
Winston....the govt could make the North East as wealthy as dubai and you would still be down beat.  Go and live in west's utopia of socialism , I think he is trying to create such a place with all his comrades on flyme
