February 02, 2022, 12:29:11 PM
News:
Levelling up plans released
Topic: Levelling up plans released (Read 20 times)
Winston
Levelling up plans released
Today
at 10:33:38 AM »
Load of bollocks or opportunity for those here in the North East?
Itchy_ring
Re: Levelling up plans released
Today
at 12:08:25 PM »
From what I've read seems fairly well thought out as a set of aspirations but no real detail on how to achieve it, proof will be in delivery which let's be honest governments haven't exactly managed delivery very well in the past!
