February 02, 2022, 12:29:11 PM
Author Topic: Levelling up plans released  (Read 20 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 10:33:38 AM »
Load of bollocks or opportunity for those here in the North East?

 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:25 PM »
From what I've read seems fairly well thought out as a set of aspirations but no real detail on how to achieve it, proof will be in delivery which let's be honest governments haven't exactly managed delivery very well in the past!
