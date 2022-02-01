Winston

Posts: 773 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 01, 2022, 10:08:29 PM » Australia played again today but McGree didnt and I dont know if hes on his way back to the North East after the World Cup qualifiers? He may be at the United game



Mason Greenwood obviously wont be involved



Know a few lads who are going and half fancied it myself. Im sure it will be a good game whatever the score



Friday game and on ITV for the rest of us

Posts: 4 873 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: February 03, 2022, 08:03:01 AM »



Good player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10468933/Paul-Pogba-closing-long-awaited-return-major-boost-Manchester-Unite

According to reports, we might see some of Paul Pogba on Friday night in the CupGood player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes. Logged

Posts: 14 488 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: February 03, 2022, 05:52:59 PM »



The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.



To enter, head over to @Boro

s offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.



#Boro | #UTB















(Flag of Slovenia) Just when you thought you couldnt love Andra porar anymore.
The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.
To enter, head over to @Boros offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.
#Boro | #UTB

Posts: 3 623 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM » Reckon we will do our usual at OT, play well deserve a result but then get done at the death, probably by a dodgy Ronaldo pen. 2-1 to the Mancs

Posts: 4 873 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:20:30 PM » I'm going to go for a boro win - I will wait for the teams though.



I will be happy to see us take it to extra time.



I think Man U will put a stronger team out than some are thinking

Posts: 4 873 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 PM »

all that said 1-0 away to Man U at 1/2 time -- is still game on for Boro

You can tell why they are not title contenders





Cup team at best



Still in it, but shouldn't be....CMON BORO....Manchester wank wank



A big difference in class here like.
all that said 1-0 away to Man U at 1/2 time -- is still game on for Boro
You can tell why they are not title contenders
Cup team at best
Still in it, but shouldn't be....CMON BORO....Manchester wank wank

Posts: 4 873 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 PM »





scattered beforehand ...maybe that's why the beer got turned off. its smash and grab from us or they will take the win....

Posts: 4 873 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 PM » man u top dogs first half





2nd half is even stevens for me/



Xtra time is coming.



u don't want to lose on pens whoever you support. UTB

Posts: 2 993 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 PM »



Good subs as well.



I fancy us here. I think taking pogba off was a poor move for them. Expect more from Sancho tbh and Fernandez has his boots on the wrong feet

Jones looks a little faithful, but Shaw is a top draw left back and mom in my opinion.

Well played Boro
Good subs as well.
I fancy us here. I think taking pogba off was a poor move for them. Expect more from Sancho tbh and Fernandez has his boots on the wrong feet
Jones looks a little faithful, but Shaw is a top draw left back and mom in my opinion.
Diksteel is fuckin scary

Posts: 773 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 PM » United should be on their way home to the Lowry hotel if they were more clinical



Id take the gamble on penalties if Boro can hold on