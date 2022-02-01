Welcome,
February 05, 2022, 03:54:32 AM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
February 01, 2022, 10:08:29 PM
Australia played again today but McGree didnt and I dont know if hes on his way back to the North East after the World Cup qualifiers? He may be at the United game
Mason Greenwood obviously wont be involved
Know a few lads who are going and half fancied it myself. Im sure it will be a good game whatever the score
Friday game and on ITV for the rest of us
headset
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
February 03, 2022, 08:03:01 AM
According to reports, we might see some of Paul Pogba on Friday night in the Cup
Good player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10468933/Paul-Pogba-closing-long-awaited-return-major-boost-Manchester-Unite
Flyers Nap
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
February 03, 2022, 10:17:54 AM
McGree has COVID
Robbso
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
February 03, 2022, 05:40:36 PM
6 nowt
plazmuh
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
February 03, 2022, 05:52:59 PM
(Flag of Slovenia) Just when you thought you couldnt love Andra porar anymore.
The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.
To enter, head over to @Boro
s offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.
#Boro | #UTB
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:21:01 PM »
Sky Sports are reporting Balogun starts tonight
Itchy_ring
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:05 PM »
Reckon we will do our usual at OT, play well deserve a result but then get done at the death, probably by a dodgy Ronaldo pen. 2-1 to the Mancs
headset
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:30 PM »
I'm going to go for a boro win - I will wait for the teams though.
I will be happy to see us take it to extra time.
I think Man U will put a stronger team out than some are thinking
Robbso
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:29:43 PM »
They havent got one
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:36 PM »
This is hard to watch
kippers
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:05 PM »
Were stinking the place out at the moment.
Too many wayward passes.
Need Whatmore on asap.
headset
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:34 PM »
A big difference in class here like.
all that said 1-0 away to Man U at 1/2 time -- is still game on for Boro
You can tell why they are not title contenders
Cup team at best
Still in it, but shouldn't be....CMON BORO....Manchester wank wank
Bill Buxton
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:39 PM »
As soon as we get the ball we give it away. Very fortunate to go in only one goal down. Hope Wilder can put it right.
kippers
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:38 PM »
Like to see Payero given a run out.
Howson playing very well.
Common Tav, get into the game lad.
Steve Göldby
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:33 PM »
No pies or pints at half-time. Due to a "technical issue".
ITV commentary is absolute shite.
Not enough Greenwood chants.
Winston
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:50 PM »
If Rashford was a bit smarter it could be more
All United at the moment
Winston
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:00 PM »
Haha
VAR
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:07 PM »
THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG....
kippers
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:30 PM »
Lumley having a blinder to be fair.
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:49 PM »
its smash and grab from us or they will take the win....
scattered beforehand ...maybe that's why the beer got turned off.
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:17 PM »
man u top dogs first half
2nd half is even stevens for me/
Xtra time is coming.
u don't want to lose on pens whoever you support. UTB
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:16 PM »
PENNAS AT OLD TRAFFORD AFTER XTRA TIME ... YOU WILL TAKE IT IF IT COMES 2 THAT :
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:12 PM »
All things taken into Account - it should not be extra time....the shit manc bastards but they no that anyway.. boro never runaway.............
kippers
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:39 PM »
Well played Boro
Good subs as well.
I fancy us here. I think taking pogba off was a poor move for them. Expect more from Sancho tbh and Fernandez has his boots on the wrong feet
Jones looks a little faithful, but Shaw is a top draw left back and mom in my opinion.
Diksteel is fuckin scary
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:42 PM »
the only rule that matters is the result when the ref blows his whistle the rest is just part of the game,,,CMON BORO!
Winston
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:12 PM »
United should be on their way home to the Lowry hotel if they were more clinical
Id take the gamble on penalties if Boro can hold on
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:39 PM »
penalties 4 me- ,,,,, can we do it again..we did it last time.CMON BORO
THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:29 PM »
IT IS GOING TO SPOT-KICKS THIS ONE.........................
kippers
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:31 PM »
Dont give Connelly one.
headset
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:56 PM »
MANCHESTER WANK WANK WANK
Winston
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:15 PM »
Piece of cake
Winston
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:19 PM »
What a game
Winston
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:50 PM »
Bill
kippers
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:03 PM »
Excellent
Didnt give Connelly one either
Itchy_ring
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 12:09:41 AM »
Get the fuck in
Robbso
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 12:10:12 AM »
Dug in, rode their luck and battled like fuck.
calamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 12:16:18 AM »
Should have all the eligible players in the England squad for penalty shootouts. Never knew the boro players were so good at them
Robbso
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 12:21:58 AM »
The miserable mick said the keepers were all over the place and terrible. Tough titty Roy
myboro
Offline
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 03:19:24 AM »
Fuck that Boro just put man United out of the FA Cup
