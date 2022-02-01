Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 05, 2022, 12:21:29 AM
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 441 times)
Winston
« on: February 01, 2022, 10:08:29 PM »
Australia played again today but McGree didnt and I dont know if hes on his way back to the North East after the World Cup qualifiers? He may be at the United game

Mason Greenwood obviously wont be involved

Know a few lads who are going and half fancied it myself. Im sure it will be a good game whatever the score

Friday game and on ITV for the rest of us
headset
« Reply #1 on: February 03, 2022, 08:03:01 AM »
According to reports, we might see some of Paul Pogba on Friday night in the Cup

Good player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10468933/Paul-Pogba-closing-long-awaited-return-major-boost-Manchester-Unite
Flyers Nap
« Reply #2 on: February 03, 2022, 10:17:54 AM »
McGree has COVID  lost
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: February 03, 2022, 05:40:36 PM »
6 nowt :homer:
plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: February 03, 2022, 05:52:59 PM »
(Flag of Slovenia) Just when you thought you couldnt love Andra porar anymore.

The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.

To enter, head over to @Boro
s offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.

#Boro | #UTB





 :like:
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:21:01 PM »
Sky Sports are reporting Balogun starts tonight
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM »
Reckon we will do our usual at OT, play well deserve a result but then get done at the death, probably by a dodgy Ronaldo pen.  2-1 to the Mancs  lost
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:20:30 PM »
I'm going to go for a boro win - I will wait for the teams though.

I will be happy to see us take it to extra time.

I think Man U will put a stronger team out than some are thinking
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:29:43 PM »
They havent got one :homer:
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 PM »
This is hard to watch
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 PM »
Were stinking the place out at the moment.
Too many wayward passes.
Need Whatmore on asap.
headset
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 PM »
A big difference in class here like.
all that said 1-0 away to Man U at 1/2 time -- is still game on for Boro
You can tell why they are not title contenders


Cup team at best monkey

Still in it, but shouldn't be....CMON BORO....Manchester wank wank

Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 PM »
As soon as we get the ball we give it away. Very fortunate to go in only one goal down. Hope Wilder can put it right.
kippers
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 PM »
Like to see Payero given a run out.
Howson playing very well.
Common Tav, get into the game lad.
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:55:33 PM »
No pies or pints at half-time. Due to a "technical issue".  

ITV commentary is absolute shite.

Not enough Greenwood chants.

 
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 PM »
If Rashford was a bit smarter it could be more

All United at the moment
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 PM »
Haha

VAR  :mido:
headset
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:29:07 PM »
THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG.... monkey
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 PM »
Lumley having a blinder to be fair.
headset
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 PM »
its smash and grab from us or they will take the win....


scattered beforehand ...maybe that's why the beer got turned off. mcl
headset
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 PM »
man u top dogs first half


2nd half is even stevens for me/

Xtra time is coming.

u don't want to lose on pens whoever you support. UTB
headset
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 PM »
PENNAS AT OLD TRAFFORD AFTER XTRA TIME ... YOU WILL TAKE IT IF IT COMES 2 THAT :
headset
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 PM »
All things taken into Account - it should not be extra time....the shit manc bastards but they no that anyway.. boro never runaway.............monkey
kippers
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 PM »
Well played Boro  :mido:

Good subs as well.

I fancy us here. I think taking pogba off was a poor move for them. Expect more from Sancho tbh  and Fernandez has his boots on the wrong feet  :alf:
  Jones looks a little faithful, but Shaw is a top draw left back and mom in my opinion.
Diksteel is fuckin scary  souey
headset
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 PM »
the only rule that matters is the result when the ref blows his whistle the rest is just part of the game,,,CMON BORO!


 
Winston
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 PM »
United should be on their way home to the Lowry hotel if they were more clinical

Id take the gamble on penalties if Boro can hold on
headset
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:20:39 PM »
penalties 4 me- ,,,,, can we do it again..we did it last time.CMON BORO


THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...
headset
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 PM »
IT IS GOING TO SPOT-KICKS THIS ONE.........................
kippers
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 PM »
Dont give Connelly one.
headset
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:38:56 PM »
MANCHESTER WANK WANK WANK
Winston
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 PM »
Piece of cake
Winston
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 PM »
What a game
Winston
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 PM »
Bill 
kippers
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 PM »
Excellent

Didnt give Connelly one either
Itchy_ring
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM »
Get the fuck in   :mido:
Robbso
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:10:12 AM »
Dug in, rode their luck and battled like fuck. :homer:
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:16:18 AM »
Should have all the eligible players in the England squad for penalty shootouts. Never knew the boro players were so good at them  :bc:
