Posts: 769 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 01, 2022, 10:08:29 PM » Australia played again today but McGree didn’t and I don’t know if he’s on his way back to the North East after the World Cup qualifiers? He may be at the United game



Mason Greenwood obviously won’t be involved



Know a few lads who are going and half fancied it myself. I’m sure it will be a good game whatever the score



Friday game and on ITV for the rest of us

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:03:01 AM »



Good player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10468933/Paul-Pogba-closing-long-awaited-return-major-boost-Manchester-Unite

According to reports, we might see some of Paul Pogba on Friday night in the Cup

Good player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes.

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:52:59 PM »



The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.



To enter, head over to @Boro

’s offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.



#Boro | #UTB















(Flag of Slovenia) Just when you thought you couldn't love Andraž Šporar anymore.

The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.

To enter, head over to @Boro's offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.

#Boro | #UTB

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:08:05 PM » Reckon we will do our usual at OT, play well deserve a result but then get done at the death, probably by a dodgy Ronaldo pen. 2-1 to the Mancs

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:20:30 PM » I'm going to go for a boro win - I will wait for the teams though.



I will be happy to see us take it to extra time.



I think Man U will put a stronger team out than some are thinking