Winston

Posts: 766





Posts: 766 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 01, 2022, 10:08:29 PM » Australia played again today but McGree didnít and I donít know if heís on his way back to the North East after the World Cup qualifiers? He may be at the United game



Mason Greenwood obviously wonít be involved



Know a few lads who are going and half fancied it myself. Iím sure it will be a good game whatever the score



headset

Posts: 4 861





Posts: 4 861 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:03:01 AM »



Good player & match-winner when he fancies it - I'm not sure his heart or head is with Man Utd and for me will be off on a free when the time comes.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10468933/Paul-Pogba-closing-long-awaited-return-major-boost-Manchester-Unite

plazmuh

Posts: 14 486





Posts: 14 486 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:52:59 PM »



The Slovenian has organised a giveaway to win a pair of tickets for the Manchester United game.



To enter, head over to @Boro

ís offical Instagram account and follow the instructions below.



#Boro | #UTB















Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 621





Posts: 3 621 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:08:05 PM » Reckon we will do our usual at OT, play well deserve a result but then get done at the death, probably by a dodgy Ronaldo pen. 2-1 to the Mancs