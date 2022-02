Winston

Offline



Posts: 766





Posts: 766

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Manchester United - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 01, 2022, 10:08:29 PM » Australia played again today but McGree didnít and I donít know if heís on his way back to the North East after the World Cup qualifiers? He may be at the United game



Mason Greenwood obviously wonít be involved



Know a few lads who are going and half fancied it myself. Iím sure it will be a good game whatever the score



Friday game and on ITV for the rest of us