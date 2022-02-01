Welcome,
February 01, 2022, 09:55:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ABSOLUTELY the correct decision with all charges dropped
Author
Topic: ABSOLUTELY the correct decision with all charges dropped (Read 38 times)
Pigeon droppings
ABSOLUTELY the correct decision with all charges dropped
Today
at 08:34:16 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-60218733
Just a shame the guy died a quick death!
Itchy_ring
Re: ABSOLUTELY the correct decision with all charges dropped
Today
at 09:38:19 PM »
Definitely and bonus of one less scumbag in the world
