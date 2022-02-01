Names his best striker in the world and it's Karim Benzema.
Now that's something I cant agree with.
My choice over recent years would be Lewandowski.. closely followed by Kane and, Aguero. Obviously, Kane has dipped of late and Augro is no longer about.
Now I do think Haaland will rule the roost for many years to come as a No 9 just not the top dog yet.
For the record, Brazilian Ronaldo himself blows all the above out the water for me as a No 9. He was something special.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17505405/brazil-icon-ronaldo-haaland-third-best-striker/