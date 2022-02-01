headset

Offline



Posts: 4 797





Posts: 4 797 Brazil legend Ronaldo or the real Ronaldo some might say. « on: Today at 03:59:47 PM »



Now that's something I cant agree with.



My choice over recent years would be Lewandowski.. closely followed by Kane and, Aguero. Obviously, Kane has dipped of late and Augro is no longer about.



Now I do think Haaland will rule the roost for many years to come as a No 9 just not the top dog yet.





For the record, Brazilian Ronaldo himself blows all the above out the water for me as a No 9. He was something special.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17505405/brazil-icon-ronaldo-haaland-third-best-striker/ Names his best striker in the world and it's Karim Benzema.Now that's something I cant agree with.My choice over recent years would be Lewandowski.. closely followed by Kane and, Aguero. Obviously, Kane has dipped of late and Augro is no longer about.Now I do think Haaland will rule the roost for many years to come as a No 9 just not the top dog yet.For the record, Brazilian Ronaldo himself blows all the above out the water for me as a No 9. He was something special. Logged