February 01, 2022, 04:11:36 PM
Author Topic: Brazil legend Ronaldo or the real Ronaldo some might say.  (Read 11 times)
headset
« on: Today at 03:59:47 PM »
Names his best striker in the world and it's Karim Benzema.

Now that's something I cant agree with.

My choice over recent years would be Lewandowski.. closely followed by Kane and, Aguero. Obviously, Kane has dipped of late and Augro is no longer about.

Now I do think Haaland will rule the roost for many years to come as a No 9 just not the top dog yet.


For the record, Brazilian Ronaldo himself blows all the above out the water for me as a No 9. He was something special.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17505405/brazil-icon-ronaldo-haaland-third-best-striker/
