February 01, 2022, 04:11:30 PM
FESTIVAL FEVER Cheltenham Festival Record ticket sales see fastest EVER sell out
Today at 03:49:10 PM
If the was ever a signal that the British folk thinks Covid/omicron is over & done with its the fact gold cup day has had its fastest sell-out day.

Quite ironic given Cheltenham was slaughtered in some senses as a spreader when COVID first emerged on the Uk scene. It only seems like yesterday.


It's good to be back to normality ...:ukfist:

It will be good to welcome in Cheltenham for those that like a flutter !!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/horseracing/17505458/cheltenham-festival-buy-tickets-record-sales/
