FESTIVAL FEVER Cheltenham Festival Record ticket sales see fastest EVER sell out « on: Today at 03:49:10 PM »



Quite ironic given Cheltenham was slaughtered in some senses as a spreader when COVID first emerged on the Uk scene. It only seems like yesterday.





It's good to be back to normality ...



It will be good to welcome in Cheltenham for those that like a flutter !!!





