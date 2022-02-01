Welcome,
February 01, 2022, 11:46:15 AM
Borges, Stockton
Topic: Borges, Stockton (Read 40 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 435
Borges, Stockton
Today
at 10:24:31 AM
Wins best Parmo award
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19887899.teesside-restaurant-makes-best-parmo-stockton/
Ben G
Posts: 4 810
Re: Borges, Stockton
Today
at 10:45:35 AM
Theyre probably closer to Chicken parmigiana than the mush mostly on sale round here.
Gs Golden Chippy is about the only one that does Pork Parmos anymore.
