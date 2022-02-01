Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Borges, Stockton
« on: Today at 10:24:31 AM »
Wins best Parmo award 

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19887899.teesside-restaurant-makes-best-parmo-stockton/
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:45:35 AM »
Theyre probably closer to Chicken parmigiana than the mush mostly on sale round here.


Gs Golden Chippy is about the only one that does Pork Parmos anymore.
Tory Cunt
