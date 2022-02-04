Winston

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #50 on: February 04, 2022, 12:49:44 PM » People want the job, Headset they just likely want to have put as much of covid and partygate behind the Tory party before they take over



I still think whoever takes over would prefer to have the job after the May elections as its likely to be pretty bad for the Tories regardless of who takes over



and the reason Labour need someone new in is because they should want to go head to head at the May elections and the damage a poor May election might have on the party could make the red wall MPs very nervous. Its the Tories who by acting set the things in motion not the voters at present of Labour.



I wouldnt think anyone could guess what will happen but he looks like hangining on as long as possible

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #52 on: February 04, 2022, 01:55:50 PM » Have they resigned or have they been potted.?



The media would have you believe that Boris was the host (or DJ) at all these parties. Maybe these fuckers were the main protagonists.

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #54 on: February 04, 2022, 03:47:53 PM » Quote from: Robbso on February 04, 2022, 03:06:50 PM

Poor Boris

You know and I know, that when he is inevitably gone, be it now or after the May elections it wont be his fault! Like his days at Eton, he will have been outrageously badly treated for nothing that was absolutely not his fault whatsoever!

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #55 on: February 04, 2022, 03:54:40 PM »





Well, his quotes to staff members just now he ain't going anywhere just yet



I will stick with my initial guess of a springtime exit around March time.



Winston has gone for May and around those elections.



The fly me lot have circled the whole calendar - its like playing pin the donkey's tail with them lot.



Anyone else brave enough to have a go of the online imaginary sweep for some craic



If its any concelation the will be no mocking from me if you get it wrong u ''lefties' ..



Boris Johnson tells No 10 staff change is good, quoting Lion King, amid resignations turmoil  UK politics liveWell, his quotes to staff members just now he ain't going anywhere just yetI will stick with my initial guess of a springtime exit around March time.Winston has gone for May and around those elections.The fly me lot have circled the whole calendar - its like playing pin the donkey's tail with them lot.Anyone else brave enough to have a go of the online imaginary sweep for some craicIf its any concelation the will be no mocking from me if you get it wrong u ''lefties'..and you can only have one guess lefties « Last Edit: February 04, 2022, 03:56:25 PM by headset »

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:59:25 PM » Quote from: Bernie on June 11, 2022, 12:42:48 PM







Still no sign of that taxi....................you lefties sure you called the right number?

Patience Bernie, patience. Remember Theresa May won her vote with a higher percentage than Boris, but Rees Mogg found a way round that, so that's available again. Like most are agreeing now, it seems the crucial point to take action is after the next round of Bye Elections which pollsters are already predicting as disastrous!

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #59 on: Today at 12:14:04 PM »



Starmer has had enough chance and over 2 years to prove himself with his 1 policy that the Tories will self implode and sadly its completely failed because hes hes NOW under another investigation. Hardly forensic and hes making people who support him and call him Mr Integrity look like the idiots they are



The Guardian on Sunday put him behind Boris in a recent poll and today hes under investigation for parliament breaches



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/13/keir-starmer-faces-inquiry-over-alleged-breaches-of-mps-code-of-conduct



As for the 2 by elections theyve never been important and dont change anything regardless of the outcome



You only get rid of the incumbent Government by having a strong opposition which has been proved beyond doubt that we dont have.Starmer has had enough chance and over 2 years to prove himself with his 1 policy that the Tories will self implode and sadly its completely failed because hes hes NOW under another investigation. Hardly forensic and hes making people who support him and call him Mr Integrity look like the idiots they areThe Guardian on Sunday put him behind Boris in a recent poll and today hes under investigation for parliament breachesAs for the 2 by elections theyve never been important and dont change anything regardless of the outcome « Last Edit: Today at 12:32:45 PM by Winston »

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #60 on: Today at 03:39:34 PM » Will be interesting to see how deep Boris and plenty of others were in Aaron Banks' dealings over the "Leave" campaign. Banks sued Observer journalist Carole Cadwalladr for libel after a series of articles published the year after the Brexit vote, focussing on the lies, damn lies and statistics used during the Leave campaign. These included some of the obvious stuff like "£350M a week for NHS", "Turkey joining EU" as well as stuff like big posters of lots of brown faced people who were going to nick every ones houses. Not only did the Judge find that all the egregious "Leave" lies were indeed lies, as were claims that all funding was above board and legal, when in fact a great deal of funding came from Putin's Russia. Just let that sink in a bit!

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #63 on: Today at 08:03:08 PM » The judge did rule that banks had been defamed but offered no recompense because the tweets and TedTalk were to an 'echo chamber' and therefore of no consequence to Mr Banks.



The appeal will centre around Twitter being a public forum and TedTalks being available on Youtube.



Could you show me where it was evidenced that Bank's funding came from Putin's Russia? Unlike the £500,000 from the Chinese Communist Party to a labour MP, it's just conjecture.



Just let that sink in a bit!