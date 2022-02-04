Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: That taxi for Boris  (Read 1930 times)
Winston
« Reply #50 on: February 04, 2022, 12:49:44 PM »
People want the job, Headset they just likely want to have put as much of covid and partygate behind the Tory party before they take over

I still think whoever takes over would prefer to have the job after the May elections as its likely to be pretty bad for the Tories regardless of who takes over

and the reason Labour need someone new in is because they should want to go head to head at the May elections and the damage a poor May election might have on the party could make the red wall MPs very nervous. Its the Tories who by acting set the things in motion not the voters at present of Labour.

I wouldnt think anyone could guess what will happen but he looks like hangining on as long as possible
headset
« Reply #51 on: February 04, 2022, 01:11:08 PM »
If true that sounds like a sensible plan Winston and, fairly feasible :like:
kippers
« Reply #52 on: February 04, 2022, 01:55:50 PM »
Have they resigned or have they been potted.?

The media would have you believe that Boris was the host (or DJ) at all these parties.  Maybe these fuckers were the main protagonists.
Robbso
« Reply #53 on: February 04, 2022, 03:06:50 PM »
Poor Boris lost
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #54 on: February 04, 2022, 03:47:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 04, 2022, 03:06:50 PM
Poor Boris lost

You know and I know, that when he is inevitably gone, be it now or after the May elections it wont be his fault! Like his days at Eton, he will have been outrageously badly treated for nothing that was absolutely not his fault whatsoever!
headset
« Reply #55 on: February 04, 2022, 03:54:40 PM »
Boris Johnson tells No 10 staff change is good, quoting Lion King, amid resignations turmoil  UK politics live


Well, his quotes to staff members just now he ain't going anywhere just yet

I will stick with my initial guess of a springtime exit around March time.

Winston has gone for May and around those elections.

The fly me lot have circled the whole calendar - its like playing pin the donkey's tail with them lot.

Anyone else brave enough to have a go of the online imaginary sweep for some craic

If its any concelation the will be no mocking from  me if you get it wrong u ''lefties' monkey..

and you can only have one guess lefties
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #56 on: February 04, 2022, 06:45:20 PM »
Tbh I couldnt give a fuck as the whole lot of them are shite squared
Bernie
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:42:48 PM »
Still no sign of that taxi....................you lefties sure you called the right number?


 
