Winston

Offline



Posts: 766





Posts: 766 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #50 on: Today at 12:49:44 PM » People want the job, Headset they just likely want to have put as much of covid and partygate behind the Tory party before they take over



I still think whoever takes over would prefer to have the job after the May elections as its likely to be pretty bad for the Tories regardless of who takes over



and the reason Labour need someone new in is because they should want to go head to head at the May elections and the damage a poor May election might have on the party could make the red wall MPs very nervous. Its the Tories who by acting set the things in motion not the voters at present of Labour.



I wouldnt think anyone could guess what will happen but he looks like hangining on as long as possible Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 859





Posts: 4 859 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #51 on: Today at 01:11:08 PM » If true that sounds like a sensible plan Winston and, fairly feasible Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 987





Posts: 2 987 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #52 on: Today at 01:55:50 PM » Have they resigned or have they been potted.?



The media would have you believe that Boris was the host (or DJ) at all these parties. Maybe these fuckers were the main protagonists. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 333





Posts: 7 333 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #54 on: Today at 03:47:53 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:06:50 PM

Poor Boris

You know and I know, that when he is inevitably gone, be it now or after the May elections it wont be his fault! Like his days at Eton, he will have been outrageously badly treated for nothing that was absolutely not his fault whatsoever! You know and I know, that when he is inevitably gone, be it now or after the May elections it wont be his fault! Like his days at Eton, he will have been outrageously badly treated for nothing that was absolutely not his fault whatsoever! Logged