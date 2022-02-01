Bernie

Posts: 7 460 That taxi for Boris « on: February 01, 2022, 09:12:37 AM »





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.

Winston

The report has apparently had 488 pages removed and theres only 12 in the one you can view online



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 431 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #4 on: February 01, 2022, 11:38:37 AM » - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.



Squarewheelbike

headset

They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.



Too many Boris no shows according to reports



Winston

Posts: 763 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #7 on: February 01, 2022, 12:12:58 PM »



Bernie

Ollyboro



Squarewheelbike

Henry Chinaski

Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association



Rutters

kippers

Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.



Country's international reputation is fine.



Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?



Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.



Robbso

Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.

Yeah but Starmer Warnock4

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.



kippers

I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.

Tell me who you would like as PM?



Henry Chinaski

£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off

£8.7bn in unusable PPE

>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end

Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane



But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week



kippers

Posts: 2 983 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #24 on: February 01, 2022, 09:04:09 PM » I am happy not to know what the fuck goes on in Downing street or Westminster to be fair.



It fucking bores me after listening to my dad getting all bitter and twisted. You see, it never changes, whoever's is in charge and it never will !



The only thing that concerns me is the economy and it's been doing pretty fine.



Sure I didn't like being locked down, who did?



Robbso

Posts: 15 743 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #25 on: February 01, 2022, 09:12:43 PM »



Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 618 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #26 on: February 01, 2022, 09:51:36 PM » You can try to make light of the Corbyn effect and Starmers ineffective way with the voters but thats the reason Boris is sat on an 80 majority and is still seen by many as a potential winner of next election.



Lots of people like me couldnt bring themselves to vote Labour because of Corbyn. I knew enough about Boris from living in London when he was major to know he was full of shite and has no morals so couldnt vote for him either but plenty saw him as a better option and to be honest if it had come down to my vote mattering hed have got that too if it was needed to stop Corbyn.



headset

Morning Henry, Good to hear from you again.

Firstly in case you miss read me or I didn't word it right.

I was having a pop at OTR for sending too many taxis to Boris when not needed.

That was me referring to them not knowing politics said with tongue in cheek

Not because they voted Labour - that's their freedom of choice in this country,

Not that you would think that when you do actually read OTR and people voting tory.



2ndley we all like to win at times, but for every winner, they must come a loser - something I am aware of when at the polling station.



I don't follow polls if I did i would be following labour now they now lead oi believe.

As things stand i will be tory come the next election win or lose.

So you can either gloat or carry on whinge come the time.



And finally, if you check the link out below you will understand why many turned from red to blue in the last election- even the labour leader winces at the question asked.



I only hope to god after watching said video in the link you never voted for Jezza - that would say alot about you and others who did - if Sir Kier can't bring himself to say a good word about the man .. bye for now your good mate from COB headset





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/





headset

agreed again



It fucking bores me after listening to my dad getting all bitter and twisted. You see, it never changes, whoever's is in charge and it never will !



The only thing that concerns me is the economy and it's been doing pretty fine.



Sure I didn't like being locked down, who did?



Anyway, this place is sadly getting to much like those wankers on boreme



Henry Chinaski

Posts: 13 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #30 on: February 02, 2022, 09:44:04 AM »



George Orwell said when ownership of the press in concentrated in the hands of a few very wealthy individuals it is not "free" and cannot be relied on to tell the truth



Whoever the Labour leader is there will be a huge smear campaign against them in the right-wing tabloids.



Murdoch uses his ownership of The Sun and other UK media to subvert our democracy. 2.6 million people buy it every day, many millions more read it online and think it is a trustworthy source of information



Bernie

Really? That didn't happen under Blair did it......



2.6 million (and falling) out of a population of 70 million+.

Bernie

Posts: 7 460 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #33 on: February 02, 2022, 10:22:15 AM » Quote from: Robbso on February 02, 2022, 10:19:25 AM Are you supportive of Boris Johnsons antics during lockdown Bernie?



I think they have been hugely blown out of proportion.



He's out visiting a school in the morning. Gets back to No10 and his wife is stood there with a birthday cake. Staff stand up & sing happy birthday. So he has a slice of cake and a cup of tea, chats to them for 20 mins, then gets back to graft.

Robbso

Posts: 15 743 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #34 on: February 02, 2022, 10:29:42 AM »

Did you know you were being a twat when abusing that Yousef kid.

Squarewheelbike

Winston

Posts: 763 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #37 on: February 02, 2022, 10:39:58 AM » To be fair Labours own policies were the main reason they havent been getting in or Corbyn (apparently)



The influence of the right wing press (although significant) is unlikely to be a major or deciding factor



Labour Party themselves sabotaging the party for daring to have a socialist leader didnt help either and was actually people behaving like the right wing press about their own party



Henry Chinaski

I said many millions more read it online, the total is 28M per month. Daily Mail total figures are 26M monthly



That's a lot of people reading right-wing biased "news". On COB the links to supporting "information" are 99% The Sun or the Daily Mail. Some idiot on COB thought the bias of The Sun was only in the Politics page which he didn't read



Are you saying George Orwell was wrong? I see a lot of RWNJ's quoting Orwell these days whilst blissfully ignorant of the fact he was a Socialist to the end



Winston

Posts: 763 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #40 on: February 02, 2022, 10:46:03 AM »



Rutters

The difference being.. the right leaning Mail is the widest circulating newspaper because people choose to buy it.

The Identitarian BBC is the most popular TV station because people are forced to buy it.



