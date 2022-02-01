|
Henry Chinaski
Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !
Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association
We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown
kippers
It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".
Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!
Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.
Country's international reputation is fine.
Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?
Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.
We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs
Henry Chinaski
Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?
£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off
£8.7bn in unusable PPE
>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end
Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane
But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week
England is a nation where a significant number of the public are cap-doffing imbeciles who enthusiastically vote against their own interests
Last Edit: February 01, 2022, 09:06:47 PM by Henry Chinaski
headset
Morning Henry, Good to hear from you again.
Firstly in case you miss read me or I didn't word it right.
I was having a pop at OTR for sending too many taxis to Boris when not needed.
That was me referring to them not knowing politics said with tongue in cheek
Not because they voted Labour - that's their freedom of choice in this country,
Not that you would think that when you do actually read OTR and people voting tory.
2ndley we all like to win at times, but for every winner, they must come a loser - something I am aware of when at the polling station.
I don't follow polls if I did i would be following labour now they now lead oi believe.
As things stand i will be tory come the next election win or lose.
So you can either gloat or carry on whinge come the time.
And finally, if you check the link out below you will understand why many turned from red to blue in the last election- even the labour leader winces at the question asked.
I only hope to god after watching said video in the link you never voted for Jezza - that would say alot about you and others who did - if Sir Kier can't bring himself to say a good word about the man .. bye for now your good mate from COB headsethttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/
Hope you enjoyed the link henry and are not squirming too much
Last Edit: February 02, 2022, 06:25:01 AM by headset
That's pretty much my thoughts.
Henry Chinaski
Above illustrates how easily the uneducated are persuaded to vote against their best interests, by right-wing tabloids like The Sun and Daily Mail
George Orwell said when ownership of the press in concentrated in the hands of a few very wealthy individuals it is not "free" and cannot be relied on to tell the truth
Whoever the Labour leader is there will be a huge smear campaign against them in the right-wing tabloids.
Murdoch uses his ownership of The Sun and other UK media to subvert our democracy. 2.6 million people buy it every day, many millions more read it online and think it is a trustworthy source of information
Henry Chinaski
2.6 million (and falling) out of a population of 70 million+.
Nobody under 50 buys newspapers any more. It's about time the left started finding a new bogey man to blame their failures on.
I said many millions more read it online, the total is 28M per month. Daily Mail total figures are 26M monthly
That's a lot of people reading right-wing biased "news". On COB the links to supporting "information" are 99% The Sun or the Daily Mail. Some idiot on COB thought the bias of The Sun was only in the Politics page which he didn't read
Are you saying George Orwell was wrong? I see a lot of RWNJ's quoting Orwell these days whilst blissfully ignorant of the fact he was a Socialist to the end
As Blair said, Education is the answer to most things. The educated do not fall for the lies of right-wing tabloids (whether in a paper or online) because they have developed critical thinking
Henry Chinaski
If you ban the sun/Mail/Express links, Headset will have nothing to post other than his techno playlist
And nobody wants that!
Very true
