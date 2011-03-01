|
Henry Chinaski
Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !
Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association
We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown
It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".
Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!
Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.
Country's international reputation is fine.
Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?
Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.
We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs
Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.
Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.
Yeah but Starmer
I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.
Tell me who you would like as PM?
Yeah but Blair
Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?
£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off
£8.7bn in unusable PPE
>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end
Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane
But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week
England is a nation where a significant number of the public are cap-doffing imbeciles who enthusiastically vote against their own interests
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:47 PM by Henry Chinaski »
Morning Henry, Good to hear from you again.
Firstly in case you miss read me or I didn't word it right.
I was having a pop at OTR for sending too many taxis to Boris when not needed.
That was me referring to them not knowing politics said with tongue in cheek
Not because they voted Labour - that's their freedom of choice in this country,
Not that you would think that when you do actually read OTR and people voting tory.
2ndley we all like to win at times, but for every winner, they must come a loser - something I am aware of when at the polling station.
I don't follow polls if I did i would be following labour now they now lead oi believe.
As things stand i will be tory come the next election win or lose.
So you can either gloat or carry on whinge come the time.
And finally, if you check the link out below you will understand why many turned from red to blue in the last election- even the labour leader winces at the question asked.
I only hope to god after watching said video in the link you never voted for Jezza - that would say alot about you and others who did - if Sir Kier can't bring himself to say a good word about the man .. bye for now your good mate from COB headsethttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/
Hope you enjoyed the link henry and are not squirming too much
« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:01 AM by headset »
It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".
Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!
That's pretty much my thoughts.
