Bernie

That taxi for Boris « on: Yesterday at 09:12:37 AM »





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.

Winston

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 AM » The report has apparently had 488 pages removed and theres only 12 in the one you can view online



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 AM »



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.



- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.

Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'

Check Fucking Mate

Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker

Suck it up.

See yer, fat lad

Squarewheelbike

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 AM »



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.





See yer, fat lad- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'Check Fucking MateFatlad lied to Parliament again shockerSuck it up.

Raab took a mauling on BBC Breakfast too, when he tried to parrot out the "but, but, the economy" get out clause. Guessing, he was next available lickspittle after they probably locked Nadine Dorres in a crate last night!

headset

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:04:58 PM »





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.







That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.



Too many Boris no shows according to reports



They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.

Too many Boris no shows according to reports

Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !

Winston

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:12:58 PM »



I dont think he will go before May if he is to go

I hope that taxi isnt on a metre waiting outside number 10

Bernie

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:57:10 PM » If he goes, it will be when he or his MP's decide. Not some lefties on a message board

Ollyboro



Posts: 446



Infant Herpes





« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:26:19 PM » It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".

Squarewheelbike

« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:39:56 PM »



Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Henry Chinaski

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:59:16 PM »

Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !

Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association



Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association

We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown

Billy Balfour

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:03:59 PM »

Well said.

Well said.

These shysters need to fuck off ASAP.

Rutters

« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:05:11 PM » Firstly you'd need to look at the alternatives and work out why the working-class have rejected them.

Robbso

« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:17:09 PM »



Yeah but Corbyn

kippers

« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 PM »



Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.



Country's international reputation is fine.



Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?



Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.



Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.

Country's international reputation is fine.

Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?

Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.

We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs

Robbso

« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:36:41 PM »

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.



Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.

Yeah but Starmer

kippers

« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:48:02 PM »

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.



Yeah but Starmer

Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.Yeah but Starmer

I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.

Tell me who you would like as PM?



I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.

Tell me who you would like as PM?

Yeah but Blair

Henry Chinaski

« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM »

Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?



£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off

£8.7bn in unusable PPE

>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end

Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane



But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week



£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off

£8.7bn in unusable PPE

>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end

Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane

But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week

England is a nation where a significant number of the public are cap-doffing imbeciles who enthusiastically vote against their own interests

kippers

Posts: 2 968 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:04:09 PM » I am happy not to know what the fuck goes on in Downing street or Westminster to be fair.



It fucking bores me after listening to my dad getting all bitter and twisted. You see, it never changes, whoever's is in charge and it never will !



The only thing that concerns me is the economy and it's been doing pretty fine.



Sure I didn't like being locked down, who did?



Anyway, this place is sadly getting to much like those wankers on boreme « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:04 PM by kippers » Logged

Robbso

« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 PM »



Ill take your word for it, I havent read it for years.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 599 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 PM » You can try to make light of the Corbyn effect and Starmers ineffective way with the voters but thats the reason Boris is sat on an 80 majority and is still seen by many as a potential winner of next election.



Lots of people like me couldnt bring themselves to vote Labour because of Corbyn. I knew enough about Boris from living in London when he was major to know he was full of shite and has no morals so couldnt vote for him either but plenty saw him as a better option and to be honest if it had come down to my vote mattering hed have got that too if it was needed to stop Corbyn.



headset

« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:22:27 AM »

Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !

Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association



We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown

Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by associationWe have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown





Morning Henry, Good to hear from you again.

Firstly in case you miss read me or I didn't word it right.

I was having a pop at OTR for sending too many taxis to Boris when not needed.

That was me referring to them not knowing politics said with tongue in cheek

Not because they voted Labour - that's their freedom of choice in this country,

Not that you would think that when you do actually read OTR and people voting tory.



2ndley we all like to win at times, but for every winner, they must come a loser - something I am aware of when at the polling station.



I don't follow polls if I did i would be following labour now they now lead oi believe.

As things stand i will be tory come the next election win or lose.

So you can either gloat or carry on whinge come the time.



And finally, if you check the link out below you will understand why many turned from red to blue in the last election- even the labour leader winces at the question asked.



I only hope to god after watching said video in the link you never voted for Jezza - that would say alot about you and others who did - if Sir Kier can't bring himself to say a good word about the man .. bye for now your good mate from COB headset





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/





Morning Henry, Good to hear from you again.

Firstly in case you miss read me or I didn't word it right.

I was having a pop at OTR for sending too many taxis to Boris when not needed.

That was me referring to them not knowing politics said with tongue in cheek

Not because they voted Labour - that's their freedom of choice in this country,

Not that you would think that when you do actually read OTR and people voting tory.

2ndley we all like to win at times, but for every winner, they must come a loser - something I am aware of when at the polling station.

I don't follow polls if I did i would be following labour now they now lead oi believe.

As things stand i will be tory come the next election win or lose.

So you can either gloat or carry on whinge come the time.

And finally, if you check the link out below you will understand why many turned from red to blue in the last election- even the labour leader winces at the question asked.

I only hope to god after watching said video in the link you never voted for Jezza - that would say alot about you and others who did - if Sir Kier can't bring himself to say a good word about the man .. bye for now your good mate from COB headset

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/

Hope you enjoyed the link henry and are not squirming too much

headset

« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:14:45 AM »



Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.



Country's international reputation is fine.



Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?



Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.



We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs

Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.Country's international reputation is fine.Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs

That's pretty much my thoughts.



That's pretty much my thoughts.