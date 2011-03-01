|
Henry Chinaski
Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !
Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association
We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown
kippers
It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".
Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!
Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.
Country's international reputation is fine.
Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?
Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.
We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs
kippers
Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.
Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.
Yeah but Starmer
I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.
Tell me who you would like as PM?
Yeah but Blair
Henry Chinaski
Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?
£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off
£8.7bn in unusable PPE
>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end
Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane
But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week
England is a nation where a significant number of the public are cap-doffing imbeciles who enthusiastically vote against their own interests
