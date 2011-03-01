Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 438





Posts: 7 438 That taxi for Boris « on: Today at 09:12:37 AM »





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 746





Posts: 746 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:32 AM » The report has apparently had 488 pages removed and theres only 12 in the one you can view online



Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 417







Posts: 17 417 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:37 AM » - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.



See yer, fat lad- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'Check Fucking MateFatlad lied to Parliament again shockerSuck it up. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 320





Posts: 7 320 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:49:15 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:38:37 AM - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.





See yer, fat lad- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'Check Fucking MateFatlad lied to Parliament again shockerSuck it up.

Raab took a mauling on BBC Breakfast too, when he tried to parrot out the "but, but, the economy" get out clause. Guessing, he was next available lickspittle after they probably locked Nadine Dorres in a crate last night! Raab took a mauling on BBC Breakfast too, when he tried to parrot out the "but, but, the economy" get out clause. Guessing, he was next available lickspittle after they probably locked Nadine Dorres in a crate last night! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 797





Posts: 4 797 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:58 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:12:37 AM





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.







That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.



Too many Boris no shows according to reports



Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR ! They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.Too many Boris no shows according to reportsHopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR ! « Last Edit: Today at 12:06:31 PM by headset » Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 746





Posts: 746 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:12:58 PM »



I hope that taxi isnt on a metre waiting outside number 10 I dont think he will go before May if he is to goI hope that taxi isnt on a metre waiting outside number 10 Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 438





Posts: 7 438 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:57:10 PM » If he goes, it will be when he or his MP's decide. Not some lefties on a message board Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 444



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 444Infant Herpes Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:19 PM » It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties". Logged I know where you live

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 320





Posts: 7 320 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:56 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:26:19 PM It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".



Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost! Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost! Logged

Henry Chinaski

Online



Posts: 9







Posts: 9 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:59:16 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 12:04:58 PM

Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !

Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association



We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by associationWe have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 114







Posts: 5 114 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:03:59 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:26:19 PM It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".

Well said.

These shysters need to fuck off ASAP. Well said.These shysters need to fuck off ASAP. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 559





Posts: 559 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:05:11 PM » Firstly you'd need to look at the alternatives and work out why the working-class have rejected them. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 719





Posts: 15 719 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:17:09 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:26:19 PM It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".



Yeah but Corbyn Yeah but Corbyn Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 967





Posts: 2 967 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:18:44 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:39:56 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:26:19 PM It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".



Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!

Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.



Country's international reputation is fine.



Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?



Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.



We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs Name me an MP that doesn't lie? This is certainly not on the Blair level.Country's international reputation is fine.Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?Herded into care homes ?? If you mean discharged from hospital, then that lies squarely with the NHS bosses. It's normal policy.We are in the same boat as every other country Regards tax and energy costs Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 719





Posts: 15 719 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:36:41 PM »

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.



Yeah but Starmer Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.Yeah but Starmer Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 967





Posts: 2 967 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:48:02 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:36:41 PM

Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.



Yeah but Starmer

Are you happy being told what you can and cant do, who you can and cant see for almost two years by someone who does the opposite? Did every other government hand out contracts to their friends illegally? Do you like the fact our PM stands in front of the house and tells them all he paid for his flat renovation when its been proven that he didnt, or is it that he shows such loyalty to his friend that he tried to have the law change when the lobbying scandal broke.Maybe its the late lockdown causing untold deaths that attracts you, the fact he has a record of being sacked for telling lies. Or maybe you just like his hair.Yeah but Starmer

I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.

Tell me who you would like as PM?



Yeah but Blair I think you just dont like Torys/Brexit.Tell me who you would like as PM?Yeah but Blair Logged

Henry Chinaski

Online



Posts: 9







Posts: 9 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:48:44 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:18:44 PM

Billions? Did you miss the pandemic?



£4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off

£8.7bn in unusable PPE

>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-end

Around another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP Lane



But remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a week



England is a nation where a significant number of the public are cap-doffing imbeciles who enthusiastically vote against their own interests £4.3bn Covid loans fraud written off£8.7bn in unusable PPE>£37bn wasted on a shockingly bad Track and Trace system that was released with an out-of-date version of Excel as the back-endAround another £1bn funnelled off to Tory donors & mates running newly created PPE companies via the illegal VIP LaneBut remember there's no money to cut VAT on fuel or let the poorest in the country keep £20 a weekEngland is a nation where a significant number of the public are cap-doffing imbeciles who enthusiastically vote against their own interests « Last Edit: Today at 09:06:47 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 967





Posts: 2 967 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:04:09 PM » I am happy not to know what the fuck goes on in Downing street or Westminster to be fair.



It fucking bores me after listening to my dad getting all bitter and twisted. You see, it never changes, whoever's is in charge and it never will !



The only thing that concerns me is the economy and it's been doing pretty fine.



Sure I didn't like being locked down, who did?



Anyway, this place is sadly getting to much like those wankers on boreme « Last Edit: Today at 09:06:04 PM by kippers » Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 719





Posts: 15 719 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:12:43 PM »



Ill take your word for it, I havent read it for years. Ill take your word for it, I havent read it for years. Logged