Henry Chinaski
Online
Posts: 8
|
Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !
Dumb people like headset think voting is all about being on the "winning side". You can imagine him looking at opinion polls and voting for whoever is supposedly in the lead, so he can "win" by association
We have the most corrupt and incompetent govt of our lifetimes in power, anyone who still supports that is a clown
