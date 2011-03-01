Bernie

That taxi for Boris « on: Today at 09:12:37 AM »





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.

Winston

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:32 AM » The report has apparently had 488 pages removed and theres only 12 in the one you can view online



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 417 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:37 AM » - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.



- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.

Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'

Check Fucking Mate

Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker

Suck it up.

See yer, fat lad

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 319 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:49:15 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:38:37 AM - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.



Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'



Check Fucking Mate



Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker



Suck it up.





See yer, fat lad- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'Check Fucking MateFatlad lied to Parliament again shockerSuck it up.

Raab took a mauling on BBC Breakfast too, when he tried to parrot out the "but, but, the economy" get out clause. Guessing, he was next available lickspittle after they probably locked Nadine Dorres in a crate last night!

headset

Posts: 4 797 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:58 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:12:37 AM





Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.







That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again.Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.





They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.



Too many Boris no shows according to reports



They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.

Too many Boris no shows according to reports

Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR !

Winston

Posts: 746 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:12:58 PM »



I dont think he will go before May if he is to go

I hope that taxi isnt on a metre waiting outside number 10

Bernie

Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:57:10 PM » If he goes, it will be when he or his MP's decide. Not some lefties on a message board

Ollyboro



Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:19 PM » It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 319 Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:56 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:26:19 PM It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".



Re: That taxi for Boris « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:56 PM »

Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!