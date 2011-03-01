Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2022
Topic: That taxi for Boris
Bernie
« on: Today at 09:12:37 AM »
That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again. :nige:


Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.


  :lenin: :lenin: :lenin:   :nige: :nige: :nige:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:10 AM »
He's definitely living up to the slipery pig nickname 
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:46:32 AM »
The report has apparently had 488 pages removed and theres only 12 in the one you can view online

Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:59:06 AM »
Dead man walking!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:38:37 AM »
See yer, fat lad    - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.

Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'

Check Fucking Mate  sshhh sshhh sshhh sshhh

Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker

Suck it up.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:49:15 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:38:37 AM
See yer, fat lad    - exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.

Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'

Check Fucking Mate  sshhh sshhh sshhh sshhh

Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker

Suck it up.



Raab took a mauling on BBC Breakfast too, when he tried to parrot out the "but, but, the economy" get out clause. Guessing, he was next available lickspittle after they probably locked Nadine Dorres in a crate last night!
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:58 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:12:37 AM
That the bore me hate mob have been ordering for the last 18 months.................looks like they have had to cancel it yet again. :nige:


Still not "toast" either - with or without stolen butter.


  :lenin: :lenin: :lenin:   :nige: :nige: :nige:

:basil:

They've { the moon heads - OTR }had the 'TAXI' credit facility withdrawn - They now have to pay upfront for any further taxis sent to No 10 - Downing Steet.

Too many Boris no shows according to reports  monkey

Hopefully, they have more luck picking the lottery numbers every week politics is obviously not a strong point of OTR ! rava
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:12:58 PM »
I dont think he will go before May if he is to go

I hope that taxi isnt on a metre waiting outside number 10 
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:57:10 PM »
If he goes, it will be when he or his MP's decide. Not some lefties on a message board  :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:12:58 PM
I dont think he will go before May if he is to go

I hope that taxi isnt on a metre waiting outside number 10 

They dont go into Downing Street anymore; too many were spewing in the cabs
Ollyboro
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:19 PM »
It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:56 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:26:19 PM
It amuses me that working people tolerate a lying old Etonian scumbag busy trashing this country's international reputation, handling out billions to his chums, allowing the elderly to be herded into care homes to die and making working people far worse off financially, and tolerating all this - and much more - just because it annoys some "lefties".

Something I've never understood, we could be neck deep in the same big pit of shit that Boris cast us into, but they'd still be crowing that "Lefties" lost!
