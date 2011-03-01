See yer, fat lad
- exhumes a Jimmy Saville Facebook meme and flings it out in Parliament - desperate shithead.
Nick Robinson on Rad 4 today fucking obliterated Dominic Raab. 'Without the benefit of Parliamentary Privilege, are you willing now to repeat the Prime Minister's accusations about Kier Starmer and Jimmy Saville?'
Check Fucking Mate
Fatlad lied to Parliament again shocker
Suck it up.
Raab took a mauling on BBC Breakfast too, when he tried to parrot out the "but, but, the economy" get out clause. Guessing, he was next available lickspittle after they probably locked Nadine Dorres in a crate last night!