headset

Offline



Posts: 4 786





Posts: 4 786

Ricky Gervais Im treating it like its my last one ever. It wont be, but I want « on: Today at 08:34:30 AM »





Good for him - it's all one big daft laugh now those looking to be offended every hour of the day





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10460833/Ricky-Gervas-WANTS-cancelled-new-stand-Armaggedon.html#comments

to get canceledGood for him - it's all one big daft laugh now those looking to be offended every hour of the day