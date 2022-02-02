headset

Posts: 4 810 SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 AM »



I like him.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10460879/SNPs-Ian-Blackford-EJECTED-Commons-calling-Boris-Johnson-liar-Partygate.html He might be a jock but he is good him. When you see and hear him in parliament

Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 AM » No not his views etc - No I like hearing him - he always gets stuck in adds some flavor to the place.



He goes in better than the actual labour lot

Posts: 7 325 Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:36:53 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:24:23 PM Fucking madness.

Fucking madness.

He got ejected for calling Boris a liar, Boris lies about Starmer and is allowed to stay.

The whole Savile thing was debunked over ten years ago, but I bet you it's got fresh legs and is off for a stroll right now!

Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:25:59 PM » Boris exactly right on Saville....was on starmers watch and he apologised for it,



Its funny how boris didn't get quizzed by labour on his reference to the labour front bench taking some gear......very strange!



Highest growth in Europe, rpfirst to roll out the vaacienes, lowest youth unemployment in history, fixing the NHS and social care......this is whats more important than a knees up

Highest growth from the biggest fall, so thats recovery from a really low base, not real growth



First to roll out the vaccine but only 72% fully vaccinated, which is less than a lot of EU Countries who we think had a bad vaccine programme



Higher covid death rate than most of western europe, think only Belgium and Italy did worse in deaths per capita



In what way has NHS and social care beeen fixed?

Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:36:39 PM » DOOM (apt name btw), are you aware of what other european countries are up to ?



You seem to think they are all much better than us.

The truth is, they are not.

Mostly lies. Actual growth rates of G7 countries:

France 3%

Italy 2.6%

Germany 1.7%

Canada 1.3%

UK 1.1%



We also have the lowest economic recovery % from Covid of the G7



Mostly lies. Actual growth rates of G7 countries:
France 3%
Italy 2.6%
Germany 1.7%
Canada 1.3%
UK 1.1%

We also have the lowest economic recovery % from Covid of the G7

Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:46:45 PM » Dont know, you tell me.



Not my hero. I explained this yesterday mate, I am only concerned about the well being of the UK and as far as I can see, it's a beautiful place to live and I cant abide minorities like you knocking it.

Been to and lived in many eu countries, it's not all that really.

Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:01:10 PM » Last I read the UK economy is 0.5% the pre pandemic peak



In other words 0.5% below the February 2020 level



And forecasts are for a 4.7% increase for 2022



I think Boris is lying about the UK being the fastest growing as this is clearly based on the previous 12 months growth rather than up to date data





Logged

Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:12:04 PM »



Still the west will impose sanctions



There will be no need to worry about gas shortages as there wont be any when vlad turns the tap off. If Putin invades of course, every nation will be knackered and defo zero growth at best.