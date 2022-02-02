|
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 13
Boris exactly right on Saville....was on starmers watch and he apologised for it,
Its funny how boris didn't get quizzed by labour on his reference to the labour front bench taking some gear......very strange!
Highest growth in Europe, rpfirst to roll out the vaacienes, lowest youth unemployment in history, fixing the NHS and social care......this is whats more important than a knees up
Mostly lies. Actual growth rates of G7 countries:
France 3%
Italy 2.6%
Germany 1.7%
Canada 1.3%
UK 1.1%
We also have the lowest economic recovery % from Covid of the G7
