February 02, 2022, 05:59:35 PM
Author Topic: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED  (Read 272 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 AM »
He might be a jock but he is good him. When you see and hear him in parliament

I like him.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10460879/SNPs-Ian-Blackford-EJECTED-Commons-calling-Boris-Johnson-liar-Partygate.html
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 AM »
Hes a cretin, with a tenuous hold on reality and the truth. A bit like all of them really 
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 AM »
No not his views etc - No I like hearing him - he always gets stuck in adds some flavor to the place.

He goes in better than the actual labour lot
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:13:30 AM »
Absolute bell end
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:50:23 PM »
One thing you can't deny, Boris was lying out of his arse!
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:24:23 PM »
He got ejected for calling Boris a liar, Boris lies about Starmer and is allowed to stay. charles Fucking madness.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:24:23 PM
He got ejected for calling Boris a liar, Boris lies about Starmer and is allowed to stay. charles Fucking madness.

The whole Savile thing was debunked over ten years ago, but I bet you it's got fresh legs and is off for a stroll right now!
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:42:14 AM »
My god, hope the jocks get an independence vote.
And I hope they vote yes. Enough is enough, off yers fuckin go.
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:17:26 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:36:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:24:23 PM
He got ejected for calling Boris a liar, Boris lies about Starmer and is allowed to stay. charles Fucking madness.

The whole Savile thing was debunked over ten years ago, but I bet you it's got fresh legs and is off for a stroll right now!

Was Starmer in charge back then? Yes

Did the CPS fail to act? Yes

Boris is right.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10465933/ANDREW-PIERCE-Keir-Starmers-CPS-did-fail-prosecute-Jimmy-Savile-faux-outrage.html
Micksgrill
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:25:59 PM »
Boris exactly right on Saville....was on starmers  watch and he apologised for it,

Its funny how boris didn't get quizzed by labour  on his reference to the labour front bench taking some gear......very strange!

Highest growth in Europe, rpfirst to roll out the vaacienes, lowest youth unemployment in history, fixing the NHS and social care......this is whats more important than a knees up
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 03:25:59 PM
Boris exactly right on Saville....was on starmers  watch and he apologised for it,

Its funny how boris didn't get quizzed by labour  on his reference to the labour front bench taking some gear......very strange!

Highest growth in Europe, rpfirst to roll out the vaacienes, lowest youth unemployment in history, fixing the NHS and social care......this is whats more important than a knees up

Highest growth from the biggest fall, so thats recovery from a really low base, not real growth

First to roll out the vaccine but only 72% fully vaccinated, which is less than a lot of EU Countries who we think had a bad vaccine programme

Higher covid death rate than most of western europe, think only Belgium and Italy did worse in deaths per capita

In what way has NHS and social care beeen fixed?
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:36:39 PM »
DOOM (apt name btw), are you aware of what other european countries are up to ?

You seem to think they are all much better than us.
The truth is, they are not.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:41:23 PM »
Are they lying like your hero :pd:
Henry Chinaski

« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:45:51 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 03:25:59 PM
Boris exactly right on Saville....was on starmers  watch and he apologised for it,

Its funny how boris didn't get quizzed by labour  on his reference to the labour front bench taking some gear......very strange!

Highest growth in Europe, rpfirst to roll out the vaacienes, lowest youth unemployment in history, fixing the NHS and social care......this is whats more important than a knees up

Mostly lies. Actual growth rates of G7 countries:
France 3%
Italy 2.6%
Germany 1.7%
Canada 1.3%
UK 1.1%

We also have the lowest economic recovery % from Covid of the G7
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:46:45 PM »
Dont know, you tell me.

Not my hero. I explained this yesterday mate, I am only concerned about the well being of the UK and as far as I can see, it's a beautiful place to live and I cant abide minorities like you knocking it.
  Been to and lived in many eu countries, it's not all that really.
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:48:59 PM »
Knocking what, you are deluded fella either that or a bit dim
kippers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:50:07 PM »
UK predicted growth rate for this year is 4.8% actually!!
Downgraded from 5.1% only last week
