Boris exactly right on Saville....was on starmers watch and he apologised for it,
Its funny how boris didn't get quizzed by labour on his reference to the labour front bench taking some gear......very strange!
Highest growth in Europe, rpfirst to roll out the vaacienes, lowest youth unemployment in history, fixing the NHS and social care......this is whats more important than a knees up
Highest growth from the biggest fall, so thats recovery from a really low base, not real growth
First to roll out the vaccine but only 72% fully vaccinated, which is less than a lot of EU Countries who we think had a bad vaccine programme
Higher covid death rate than most of western europe, think only Belgium and Italy did worse in deaths per capita
In what way has NHS and social care beeen fixed?