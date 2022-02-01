Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 01, 2022, 09:18:09 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED (Read 44 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 786
SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED
«
on:
Today
at 06:45:53 AM »
He might be a jock but he is good him. When you see and hear him in parliament
I like him.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10460879/SNPs-Ian-Blackford-EJECTED-Commons-calling-Boris-Johnson-liar-Partygate.html
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 469
Crabamity
Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:04:08 AM »
Hes a cretin, with a tenuous hold on reality and the truth. A bit like all of them really
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 786
Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:07:59 AM »
No not his views etc - No I like hearing him - he always gets stuck in adds some flavor to the place.
He goes in better than the actual labour lot
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 432
Re: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:13:30 AM »
Absolute bell end
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...