Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2022, 09:18:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SNP s Ian Blackford is EJECTED  (Read 44 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 786


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:45:53 AM »
He might be a jock but he is good him. When you see and hear him in parliament

I like him.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10460879/SNPs-Ian-Blackford-EJECTED-Commons-calling-Boris-Johnson-liar-Partygate.html
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:04:08 AM »
Hes a cretin, with a tenuous hold on reality and the truth. A bit like all of them really 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 786


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:07:59 AM »
No not his views etc - No I like hearing him - he always gets stuck in adds some flavor to the place.

He goes in better than the actual labour lot
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 432


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:13:30 AM »
Absolute bell end
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 