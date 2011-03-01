Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2022, 11:45:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust  (Read 90 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 786


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:34:35 AM »


She might have played a cracking part in the film Ghost.


She however certainly fucked up in the video below the silly women.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10461435/Whoopi-Goldberg-makes-shocking-claim-Holocaust-not-race-heated-discussion-ABC.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 435


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:15 AM »
Half of Hollywood will now come out to condemn her and her career will effectively be ended.






 
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 742


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:37:32 AM »
Her career ended after sister act 2
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 554


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:52:38 AM »
...when people get so wrapped up in their own victimhood they can't see the suffering of others.

btw Slavery wasn't about race. It's the rich exploitng the poor.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 415



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:39:18 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:37:32 AM
Her career ended after sister act 2

 mcl  Laughed
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 