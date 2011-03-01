headset

Offline



Posts: 4 786





Posts: 4 786

Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust « on: Today at 06:34:35 AM »



She might have played a cracking part in the film Ghost.





She however certainly fucked up in the video below the silly women.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10461435/Whoopi-Goldberg-makes-shocking-claim-Holocaust-not-race-heated-discussion-ABC.html She might have played a cracking part in the film Ghost.She however certainly fucked up in the video below the silly women.