February 01, 2022, 11:45:57 AM
News:
Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
Author
Topic: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust (Read 90 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 786
Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
«
on:
Today
at 06:34:35 AM »
She might have played a cracking part in the film Ghost.
She however certainly fucked up in the video below the silly women.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10461435/Whoopi-Goldberg-makes-shocking-claim-Holocaust-not-race-heated-discussion-ABC.html
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 435
Re: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:15 AM »
Half of Hollywood will now come out to condemn her and her career will effectively be ended.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 742
Re: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:37:32 AM »
Her career ended after sister act 2
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 554
Re: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:52:38 AM »
...when people get so wrapped up in their own victimhood they can't see the suffering of others.
btw Slavery wasn't about race. It's the rich exploitng the poor.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 415
Re: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:39:18 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 09:37:32 AM
Her career ended after sister act 2
Laughed
