February 01, 2022, 09:18:03 AM
Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
Author
Topic: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
headset
Posts: 4 786
Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
She might have played a cracking part in the film Ghost.
She however certainly fucked up in the video below the silly women.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10461435/Whoopi-Goldberg-makes-shocking-claim-Holocaust-not-race-heated-discussion-ABC.html
Bernie
Posts: 7 432
Re: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust
Half of Hollywood will now come out to condemn her and her career will effectively be ended.
