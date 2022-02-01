Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2022, 09:18:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Whoopi Goldberg - Nazis and Jews were two groups of white people the Holocaust  (Read 41 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 786


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:34:35 AM »


She might have played a cracking part in the film Ghost.


She however certainly fucked up in the video below the silly women.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10461435/Whoopi-Goldberg-makes-shocking-claim-Holocaust-not-race-heated-discussion-ABC.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 432


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:15 AM »
Half of Hollywood will now come out to condemn her and her career will effectively be ended.






 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 