February 01, 2022, 04:11:11 PM
Bournemouth
Author
Topic: Bournemouth (Read 113 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 594
Bournemouth
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:57 PM »
Really gone for it, some very decent signings
headset
Posts: 4 795
Re: Bournemouth
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:11:35 AM »
The benefits of three years parachute payments I suppose.
Like you say they've pushed the boat out somewhat in this window.
2nd spot & the riches that come with it is up for grabs for a few clubs if they can put a run together.
Fulham i would say are gone.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 317
Re: Bournemouth
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:31 PM »
At this point I'd go for Fulham & B'burn for automatic. As play offs go, I think Bournemouth and WBA have got proper wobbles on and may be out of the mix come May, with Huddersfield replacing one of them. Outside of that I ain't going to jinx it!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 417
Re: Bournemouth
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:26:25 PM »
QPR second spot for me
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 594
Re: Bournemouth
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:18:23 PM »
Reckon the top 4 as of now will finish the season as the top 4, only with Bournmouth in 2nd, said at the start of the season Fulham and Bournmouth had squads way better than the rest.
5th and 6th look like they are anyones.
headset
Posts: 4 795
Re: Bournemouth
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:04:20 PM »
Yes, I think Bournemouth will bag 2nd spot, and either one of Blackburn, QPR, Or West Brom will drop out of the top 6. The is always one that does slip away each year.
