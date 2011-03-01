Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 594





Posts: 3 594 Bournemouth « on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 PM » Really gone for it, some very decent signings Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 795





Posts: 4 795 Re: Bournemouth « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:11:35 AM » The benefits of three years parachute payments I suppose.



Like you say they've pushed the boat out somewhat in this window.



2nd spot & the riches that come with it is up for grabs for a few clubs if they can put a run together.



Fulham i would say are gone. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 317





Posts: 7 317 Re: Bournemouth « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:31 PM » At this point I'd go for Fulham & B'burn for automatic. As play offs go, I think Bournemouth and WBA have got proper wobbles on and may be out of the mix come May, with Huddersfield replacing one of them. Outside of that I ain't going to jinx it! Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 594





Posts: 3 594 Re: Bournemouth « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:18:23 PM » Reckon the top 4 as of now will finish the season as the top 4, only with Bournmouth in 2nd, said at the start of the season Fulham and Bournmouth had squads way better than the rest.



5th and 6th look like they are anyones. Logged