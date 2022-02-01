Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2022, 06:32:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bournemouth  (Read 42 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 589


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 PM »
Really gone for it, some very decent signings  :gaz:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 775


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:11:35 AM »
The benefits of three years parachute payments I suppose.

Like you say they've pushed the boat out somewhat in this window.

2nd spot & the riches that come with it is up for grabs for a few clubs if they can put a run together.

Fulham i would say are gone.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 