Re: 2 Offers turned down for Spence « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:15:10 PM » Itís ridiculous that firstly he was sent out on loan and secondly why he has not been recalled.



Heís or best player, with him in the side we could potentially have been in a much healthier position than what we are now.



By leaving him on loan with a playoff rival in Nottingham Forest is further proof of how clueless we really are.



On top of that, Gibson wonít spend any of the 20m on the team anyway, the tight cunt.