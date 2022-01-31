Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2022, 08:58:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there!  (Read 120 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 387


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:49:04 PM »
Other board will be going into melt down shortly
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 588


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:52:54 PM »
And then May kicked him right in the nuts  
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:20 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 442

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:58:15 PM »
Johnson's response about Savile was both irrelevant and untrue. A disgusting cunt with unamusing hair. A bit like Savile.
Logged
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 308


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:59 PM »
He can't help himself can he? Wonder how many were telling him, "be humble, don't score cheap points, don't tell lies"! Well done Boris, 0/3!

And now Nadine Dorris digging the hole deeper on Ch 4 News!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:16:01 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 