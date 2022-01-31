Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 31, 2022, 08:58:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there! (Read 120 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 387
Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there!
«
on:
Today
at 04:49:04 PM »
Other board will be going into melt down shortly
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 588
Re: Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:52:54 PM »
And then May kicked him right in the nuts
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:14:20 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 442
Infant Herpes
Re: Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:58:15 PM »
Johnson's response about Savile was both irrelevant and untrue. A disgusting cunt with unamusing hair. A bit like Savile.
Logged
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 308
Re: Well Boris just put Starmer right in his place there!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:09:59 PM »
He can't help himself can he? Wonder how many were telling him, "be humble, don't score cheap points, don't tell lies"! Well done Boris, 0/3!
And now Nadine Dorris digging the hole deeper on Ch 4 News!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:16:01 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...