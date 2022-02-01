Welcome,
February 01, 2022, 08:06:17 PM
Receiving stolen goods
Author
Topic: Receiving stolen goods (Read 451 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 376
Receiving stolen goods
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:38 PM
People that receive stolen goods knowingly.
Fucking scruffy cunts, as bad as the thief themselves.
Recently seen a fred about giving a smackhead money for stolen Lurpack butter. If my lass was approaching tea leaves outside a shop she would be getting the Greenwood treatment.
Dunnae who I feel more sorry for.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 438
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:34 PM
Stolen Lurpack .wtf?!?!? Isnt it less than a quid to buy?
I know people say the universal credit cuts have hit people hard, but you must be on the bones of your arse if you are buying knocked off butter ffs.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 823
Superstar
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:07 PM
I bought some from Iceland today, 750g was £5.85 .
But Im happy Ive bought mr Iceland a pina colada
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 813
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:33 PM
Norpack from Aldi is about a £
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 746
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:19 PM
Sounds like hes churned our a decent profit on his spread
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:17:11 PM by Winston
»
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 470
Crabamity
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:08 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 09:15:19 PM
Sounds like hes churned our a decent profit on his spread
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 723
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:55 PM
Surprised he had any room in the freezer for a load of knocked off lurpak, with all those out of date joints of beef in there
Stolen butter though ffs
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 797
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:11:59 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 07:41:33 PM
Norpack from Aldi is about a £
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 823
Superstar
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:24:40 AM
Wouldnt of thought his tiny tiny, like really tiny flat had room for a freezer to be honest .
Reading between the lines, I think he stole a packet of lurpack and got caught licking it while begging outside roseworth co-op
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 438
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:09:23 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:35:55 PM
Surprised he had any room in the freezer for a load of knocked off lurpak, with all those out of date joints of beef in there
Stolen butter though ffs
FFS....is that who it is?
I shouldn't be suprised.......chavs gonna chav.
No wonder he's the size he is if he gorges on butter
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 111
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:51:08 PM
Getting more like the bellends over the road day by day.
Lurpack 250g is £2.75 give or take.
Cluless some of you. I dare not ask if you know how much milk or bread is.
Capitalism is theft.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 438
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:56:06 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 01:51:08 PM
Getting more like the bellends over the road day by day.
Lurpack 250g is £2.75 give or take.
Cluless some of you. I dare not ask if you know how much milk or bread is.
Capitalism is theft.
My butler procures my provisions
£2.75 eh? Shocking that people are that hard up that they need to buy something of that value as a knock off.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 797
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:19:09 PM
Fucking hell - I didn't realize it was towersy on the knock-off butter.. FFS
If Tm was about he would have caned him over that!
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 158
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:47:26 PM
Bought some lurpak from the new Tesco express in hemmo last week...it had a security tag on it,I shit you not.
ME...the fucks that on me butter
LAD ON TILL...don't worry about it I've scanned it thru,if the thingys beep on ya way out take no notice.
Next morning I thought I'd dreamed it,did I fuck,there it was ,can't get it off either...it's harder than the feckin butter.
Norpak for me now on,least ya not looking over ya shoulder walking out of aldis.
🐧🐾x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 813
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:55:02 PM
Bob, you seen the state of the new security guard at the Hemo Tesco?
The kids who hang around the shops are bigger than him.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 813
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:56:41 PM
https://groceries.aldi.co.uk/en-GB/p-nordpak-spreadable-slightly-salted-500g/4088600041445
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 746
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:00:00 PM
Bob Ender, you should have told the Tesco guy if the alarm goes off everyone within a 50m radius is going to know youre packing 250g of salted!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:01:39 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 597
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:07:45 PM
FFS I know Hemmo has its lowlifes but tags on butter
Mind you I guess the thread that started this one probably proves the need
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 158
Re: Receiving stolen goods
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:13:25 PM
Different guard every day Ben,they only last till I walk in with me origional desert storm summer coat on...then...they just fuck off to wherever they originally come from.....coulby,ingleby,acklam.....park end, alwright....might be pushing it with park end.....🐖oink oink x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
