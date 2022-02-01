Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Receiving stolen goods  (Read 451 times)
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 376


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:41:38 PM »
People that receive stolen goods knowingly.   :redcard:

Fucking scruffy cunts, as bad as the thief themselves.

Recently seen a fred about giving a smackhead money for stolen Lurpack butter.  If my lass was approaching tea leaves outside a shop she would be getting the Greenwood treatment.

Dunnae who I feel more sorry for.

 lost
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 438


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:36:34 PM »
Stolen Lurpack.wtf?!?!? Isnt it less than a quid to buy?

I know people say the universal credit cuts have hit people hard, but you must be on the bones of your arse if you are buying knocked off butter ffs.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 823

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:57:07 PM »
I bought some from Iceland today, 750g was £5.85 .

But Im happy Ive bought mr Iceland a pina colada
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 813


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:41:33 PM »
Norpack from Aldi is about a £
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 746


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 PM »
Sounds like hes churned our a decent profit on his spread
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM by Winston » Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 470

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:15:19 PM
Sounds like hes churned our a decent profit on his spread

 :redcard:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 723


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 PM »
Surprised he had any room in the freezer for a load of knocked off lurpak, with all those out of date joints of beef in there  :notguilty:





Stolen butter though ffs  lost lost :steptoe:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 797


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:11:59 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 07:41:33 PM
Norpack from Aldi is about a £

monkey
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 823

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:24:40 AM »
Wouldnt of thought his tiny tiny, like really tiny flat had room for a freezer to be honest .

Reading between the lines, I think he stole a packet of lurpack and got caught licking it while begging outside roseworth co-op

 


Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 438


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:09:23 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:35:55 PM
Surprised he had any room in the freezer for a load of knocked off lurpak, with all those out of date joints of beef in there  :notguilty:





Stolen butter though ffs  lost lost :steptoe:

FFS....is that who it is? 

I shouldn't be suprised.......chavs gonna chav.

No wonder he's the size he is if he gorges on butter  :alf:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 111


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:51:08 PM »
Getting more like the bellends over the road day by day.

Lurpack 250g is £2.75 give or take.

Cluless some of you. I dare not ask if you know how much milk or bread is.

Capitalism is theft.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 438


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:56:06 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:51:08 PM
Getting more like the bellends over the road day by day.

Lurpack 250g is £2.75 give or take.

Cluless some of you. I dare not ask if you know how much milk or bread is.

Capitalism is theft.

My butler procures my provisions 

£2.75 eh? Shocking that people are that hard up that they need to buy something of that value as a knock off.  souey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 797


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:19:09 PM »
monkey

Fucking hell - I didn't realize it was towersy on the knock-off butter.. FFS


If Tm was about he would have caned him over that!
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 158


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:47:26 PM »
Bought some lurpak from the new Tesco express in hemmo last week...it had a security tag on it,I shit you not.

ME...the fucks that on me butter

LAD ON TILL...don't worry about it I've scanned it thru,if the thingys beep on ya way out take no notice.

Next morning I thought I'd dreamed it,did I fuck,there it was ,can't get it off either...it's harder than the feckin butter.

Norpak for me now on,least ya not looking over ya shoulder walking out of aldis.

🐧🐾x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 813


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:55:02 PM »
Bob, you seen the state of the new security guard at the Hemo Tesco?

The kids who hang around the shops are bigger than him.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 813


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:56:41 PM »
https://groceries.aldi.co.uk/en-GB/p-nordpak-spreadable-slightly-salted-500g/4088600041445
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 746


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:00:00 PM »
Bob Ender, you should have told the Tesco guy if the alarm goes off everyone within a 50m radius is going to know youre packing 250g of salted!

 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:39 PM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 597


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:07:45 PM »
FFS I know Hemmo has its lowlifes but tags on butter  lost  Mind you I guess the thread that started this one probably proves the need
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 158


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:13:25 PM »
Different guard every day Ben,they only last till I walk in with me origional desert storm summer coat on...then...they just fuck off to wherever they originally come from.....coulby,ingleby,acklam.....park end, alwright....might be pushing it with park end.....🐖oink oink x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
