Fucking scruffy cunts, as bad as the thief themselves.



Recently seen a fred about giving a smackhead money for stolen Lurpack butter. If my lass was approaching tea leaves outside a shop she would be getting the Greenwood treatment.



Dunnae who I feel more sorry for.







Stolen Lurpack .wtf?!?!? Isnt it less than a quid to buy?



I know people say the universal credit cuts have hit people hard, but you must be on the bones of your arse if you are buying knocked off butter ffs.

I bought some from Iceland today, 750g was £5.85 .



But Im happy Ive bought mr Iceland a pina colada

Sounds like hes churned our a decent profit on his spread

Surprised he had any room in the freezer for a load of knocked off lurpak, with all those out of date joints of beef in there. Stolen butter though ffs

Reading between the lines, I think he stole a packet of lurpack and got caught licking it while begging outside roseworth co-op









Wouldnt of thought his tiny tiny, like really tiny flat had room for a freezer to be honest . Reading between the lines, I think he stole a packet of lurpack and got caught licking it while begging outside roseworth co-op

Stolen butter though ffs

Surprised he had any room in the freezer for a load of knocked off lurpak, with all those out of date joints of beef in thereStolen butter though ffs

FFS....is that who it is?



I shouldn't be suprised.......chavs gonna chav.



FFS....is that who it is? I shouldn't be suprised.......chavs gonna chav. No wonder he's the size he is if he gorges on butter

Lurpack 250g is £2.75 give or take.



Cluless some of you. I dare not ask if you know how much milk or bread is.



Capitalism is theft. Logged

Lurpack 250g is £2.75 give or take.



Cluless some of you. I dare not ask if you know how much milk or bread is.



Capitalism is theft.



My butler procures my provisions



My butler procures my provisions. £2.75 eh? Shocking that people are that hard up that they need to buy something of that value as a knock off.

Fucking hell - I didn't realize it was towersy on the knock-off butter.. FFS





If Tm was about he would have caned him over that!





Fucking hell - I didn't realize it was towersy on the knock-off butter.. FFS If Tm was about he would have caned him over that!

Posts: 1 158 Re: Receiving stolen goods « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:47:26 PM » Bought some lurpak from the new Tesco express in hemmo last week...it had a security tag on it,I shit you not.



ME...the fucks that on me butter



LAD ON TILL...don't worry about it I've scanned it thru,if the thingys beep on ya way out take no notice.



Next morning I thought I'd dreamed it,did I fuck,there it was ,can't get it off either...it's harder than the feckin butter.



Norpak for me now on,least ya not looking over ya shoulder walking out of aldis.



🐧🐾x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Mountain KingPosts: 4 813 Re: Receiving stolen goods « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:55:02 PM » Bob, you seen the state of the new security guard at the Hemo Tesco?



The kids who hang around the shops are bigger than him. Logged Tory Cunt

Bob Ender, you should have told the Tesco guy if the alarm goes off everyone within a 50m radius is going to know youre packing 250g of salted!

FFS I know Hemmo has its lowlifes but tags on butter. Mind you I guess the thread that started this one probably proves the need