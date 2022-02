TechnoTronic

Receiving stolen goods « on: Yesterday at 04:41:38 PM »



Fucking scruffy cunts, as bad as the thief themselves.



Recently seen a fred about giving a smackhead money for stolen Lurpack butter. If my lass was approaching tea leaves outside a shop she would be getting the Greenwood treatment.



Dunnae who I feel more sorry for.







Bernie

Re: Receiving stolen goods « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:36:34 PM » Stolen LurpackÖÖÖ.wtf?!?!? Isnít it less than a quid to buy?



I know people say the universal credit cuts have hit people hard, but you must be on the bones of your arse if you are buying knocked off butter ffs.

Minge

Re: Receiving stolen goods « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:57:07 PM » I bought some from Iceland today, 750g was £5.85 .



But Iím happy Iíve bought mr Iceland a pina colada

Winston

Re: Receiving stolen goods « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 PM » Sounds like heís churned our a decent profit on his spread