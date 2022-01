TechnoTronic

Fucking scruffy cunts, as bad as the thief themselves.



Recently seen a fred about giving a smackhead money for stolen Lurpack butter. If my lass was approaching tea leaves outside a shop she would be getting the Greenwood treatment.



Dunnae who I feel more sorry for.







