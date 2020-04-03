Rutters

Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.

The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.

Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again



Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.



Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)



Tell me that you can tell the difference.

KS was the leader of an organisation investigating the most notorious, infamous and recurrent sexual abuse case the country has ever known.

If he wasn't directly involved in the investigations, findings and decision making then he wasn't very good at being a DPP.

One's about wide-scale sexual abuse of children whilst the other's about a wife organising drinks at the PM's workplace.

Please tell me that you can spot the difference.



btw KS also presided over an MP who visited 2x 100+ funerals on the same day, at the same time.Media outrage?

www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2020/04/03/mp-warned-by-police-after-totally-irresponsible-funeral-trip/

The CPS consider hundreds of thousands of cases per year. Should the top man look into them all?



You might make a case for Starmer being shit, but being shit isn't illegal.



Had Johnson's missus brought him a cake and that was it, I doubt many would give a shit. But it goes far deeper. Time and time again this mendacious tosser has broken the law. Not obscure laws emanating from the mists of history, but laws he himself pushed through weeks before he started breaking them. To defend an individual who has been sacked twice for lying, who cheated on his wife as she fought cancer, who openly discussed getting a journalist done over etc etc etc is to defend the indefensible and a peculiar hill for a seemingly intelligent person to die on.

I would expect him to look at the most notorious, infamous sex abuse case of the century...yes



I didn't say it was illegal, I said he should carry the can for his organisation (as he said Boris should)



Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10



I'm willing to bet that Savile's victims would have prefered to see him brought to book whilst he was still here.

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 448



Infant Herpes





Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.

The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.

Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again



Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.



Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)



Tell me that you can tell the difference.

KS was the leader of an organisation investigating the most notorious, infamous and recurrent sexual abuse case the country has ever known.

If he wasn't directly involved in the investigations, findings and decision making then he wasn't very good at being a DPP.

One's about wide-scale sexual abuse of children whilst the other's about a wife organising drinks at the PM's workplace.

Please tell me that you can spot the difference.



btw KS also presided over an MP who visited 2x 100+ funerals on the same day, at the same time.Media outrage?

www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2020/04/03/mp-warned-by-police-after-totally-irresponsible-funeral-trip/

The CPS consider hundreds of thousands of cases per year. Should the top man look into them all?



You might make a case for Starmer being shit, but being shit isn't illegal.



Had Johnson's missus brought him a cake and that was it, I doubt many would give a shit. But it goes far deeper. Time and time again this mendacious tosser has broken the law. Not obscure laws emanating from the mists of history, but laws he himself pushed through weeks before he started breaking them. To defend an individual who has been sacked twice for lying, who cheated on his wife as she fought cancer, who openly discussed getting a journalist done over etc etc etc is to defend the indefensible and a peculiar hill for a seemingly intelligent person to die on.

I would expect him to look at the most notorious, infamous sex abuse case of the century...yes



I didn't say it was illegal, I said he should carry the can for his organisation (as he said Boris should)



You could be right on the other points (he served his usefulness a while ago) but this is about sacking him over a possible breach of rules carrying a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100

Rumours in the Beeb apart, at the time of the 2009 allegations Savile wasn't the most infamous sex abuser of the century. None of the four victims were prepared to give evidence, so somebody at the CPS took the view there was little chance of a successful conviction. It was only after he died the truth started to emerge. I have little doubt that many cops, politicians, TV producers conspired to protect Savile - or were at least complicit through their inaction - I just don't think Starmer or the CPS in general can be blamed. Keith Chegwin however.... Rumours in the Beeb apart, at the time of the 2009 allegations Savile wasn't the most infamous sex abuser of the century. None of the four victims were prepared to give evidence, so somebody at the CPS took the view there was little chance of a successful conviction. It was only after he died the truth started to emerge. I have little doubt that many cops, politicians, TV producers conspired to protect Savile - or were at least complicit through their inaction - I just don't think Starmer or the CPS in general can be blamed. Keith Chegwin however.... Logged I know where you live

Posts: 575 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:57:21 PM » He could have done much more. Many prosecutions procede without evidence because most sexual offences have no evidence.



Many cases are shelved because of the nature of the defendant, whether that be fame, wealth, social standing or even gender or ethnicity. In Savile's case it was his fame and social standing due to charity work.



He knew he'd messed up hence the apology. Logged

Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10



Lets be absolutely clear, Im talking not about the Leader of the Oppositions personal record when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions. I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole.



I really do want to clarify that because it is important.



Speaking to broadcasters in Blackpool, the Prime Minister said: I want to be very clear about this because a lot of people have got very hot under the collar, and I understand why.Lets be absolutely clear, Im talking not about the Leader of the Oppositions personal record when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions. I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole.I really do want to clarify that because it is important. Logged

Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10



https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/johnsons-policy-chief-quits-over-jimmy-savile-slur-310658/?utm_medium=onesignal&utm_source=onesignalwp&utm_campaign=sitepush



Never seen owt like this. The lad has zero morals, style or understanding of decency. Can you bloody *imagine* what other leaders think of him when he represents us?



Even though the Tory front bench is the worst in my lifetime, there's *got* to be someone else? Anyone STILL defending the scandalous twat? Fourteen years, she's been by his sideNever seen owt like this. The lad has zero morals, style or understanding of decency. Can you bloody *imagine* what other leaders think of him when he represents us?Even though the Tory front bench is the worst in my lifetime, there's *got* to be someone else? Logged