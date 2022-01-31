Winston

Posts: 754 Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « on: January 31, 2022, 11:27:17 AM »







Wonder if theyll try the old excuse the Dog eat it? Followed by endless excuses and bullshit no doubtWonder if theyll try the old excuse the Dog eat it? « Last Edit: January 31, 2022, 12:49:41 PM by Winston » Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 325 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #5 on: January 31, 2022, 01:20:42 PM » Quote from: Winston on January 31, 2022, 01:10:25 PM I dont get the argument that its better for Labour if Boris stays either



To go back to 1990, Thatcher won the challenge, but she still had to go. Whilst there's no Heseltine waiting in the wings, I don't think they'll leave Boris the Bull in the China shop. Whilst Starmer is no Tony Blair, he's certainly no Kinnock either! To go back to 1990, Thatcher won the challenge, but she still had to go. Whilst there's no Heseltine waiting in the wings, I don't think they'll leave Boris the Bull in the China shop. Whilst Starmer is no Tony Blair, he's certainly no Kinnock either! Logged

Winston

Posts: 754 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #7 on: January 31, 2022, 03:48:08 PM » Skimmed the report



Lessons to be learnt and lots of alcohol at work is not good and standards not met



All details of what actually happened seem to have been omitted Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 325 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #11 on: January 31, 2022, 08:56:09 PM » I refer to my remarks made earlier! Got the "I'm so sorry" bit out the way, then hit the lowest common denominator pedal by conjouring up the ghost of Jimmy Savile! Silly fucker just can't help himself! « Last Edit: January 31, 2022, 09:32:40 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged

Rutters

Posts: 570 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:50:57 PM » Starmer was a horrendous DPP.



Firstly he was in charge of the CPS which failed to charge Savile. The buck stops with him. He did apologise and admit he had been 'unnecesarily cautious' in deciding not to press charges.



Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived... thus prejudicing the subsequent investigations. He had to be reined in by Sir Richard Henriques but the damage was done.



Thirdly he had to retract his statement that DV victims were 'overwhelmingly' female. But again the damge was already done.



He politicised a positon which was previously seen as scrupulously impartial. Alison Saunders, who succeeded him, was even worse. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:08:03 PM by Rutters » Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 733 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:51:08 PM » Firstly he was in charge of the CPS which failed to charge Savile



Is there evidence of this? Ive had a look and cant find it. Was he in charge at the time the CPS decided against charging Saville or just in charge at one time or other?



I believe hes a useless politician and leader of the opposition, not sure about the rest especially as cleverer, more informed people than me debunked the theory years ago. It appears Boris used obscure parliamentary privilege to do what he does best. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 733 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM » Well, I dont actually. One Im not paying and two the rumours were debunked years ago and I asked was he in charge when no action was taken against Saville. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 570 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:31:51 PM » Are you being deliberately obtuse?



It clearly states that the complaints were made 2007 to 2009. Starmer was DPP from 2008 to 2013.



Why else would he apologise if he wasn't reponsible? Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 733 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 PM » I apologise.



He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.





The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.

In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.



He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 420 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.

The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.

Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say. BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 570 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:39:50 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:56:22 PM I apologise.



He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.





The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.

In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.



He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS.



Lots of people saying Boris is the leader of the Govt and therefore must take reponsibility. Starmer likewise. Lots of people saying Boris is the leader of the Govt and therefore must take reponsibility. Starmer likewise. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 570 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again



Why doesn't that apply to Starmer? When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....againWhy doesn't that apply to Starmer? Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 447Infant Herpes Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again



Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....againWhy doesn't that apply to Starmer?

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.



Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)



Tell me that you can tell the difference. Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)Tell me that you can tell the difference. Logged I know where you live

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 325 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #34 on: Today at 12:48:52 AM » Theo Usherwood on LBC today was saying high ranking Tories had warned Boris off going down that route, but being Boris he couldn't quell his inner petulant schoolboy. So now it's out there, QAnon and the anti-vaxxers have picked it up and are running with it, the lie is halfway round the world! Logged

headset

Posts: 4 810 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #37 on: Today at 07:33:25 AM »



I can however help you all out when it comes to paywalls.





Just use the link below it works 90% of the time for me on most paywalls, not all though.



Just copy and paste from the address bar pop it in the box and press remove paywall and you are away with it





https://12ft.io/ Not wanting to get involved in your Jimmy Savile argumentI can however help you all out when it comes to paywalls.Just use the link below it works 90% of the time for me on most paywalls, not all though.Just copy and paste from the address bar pop it in the box and press remove paywall and you are away with it Logged

Winston

Posts: 754 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #38 on: Today at 09:06:05 AM » Also not wanting to get into the details as Ive heard this rumour on Facebook before and havent got the interest to research if its true



I do think it will be tomorrows headlines because I assume its what the press will attack Starmer with near a general election Logged

Rutters

Posts: 570 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #39 on: Today at 09:53:03 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:51:01 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again



Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....againWhy doesn't that apply to Starmer?

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.



Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)



Tell me that you can tell the difference.

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)Tell me that you can tell the difference.

KS was the leader of an organisation investigating the most notorious, infamous and recurrent sexual abuse case the country has ever known.

If he wasn't directly involved in the investigations, findings and decision making then he wasn't very good at being a DPP.

One's about wide-scale sexual abuse of children whilst the other's about a wife organising drinks at the PM's workplace.

Please tell me that you can spot the difference.



btw KS also presided over an MP who visited 2x 100+ funerals on the same day, at the same time.Media outrage?

www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2020/04/03/mp-warned-by-police-after-totally-irresponsible-funeral-trip/ KS was the leader of an organisation investigating the most notorious, infamous and recurrent sexual abuse case the country has ever known.If he wasn't directly involved in the investigations, findings and decision making then he wasn't very good at being a DPP.One's about wide-scale sexual abuse of children whilst the other's about a wife organising drinks at the PM's workplace.Please tell me that you can spot the difference.btw KS also presided over an MP who visited 2x 100+ funerals on the same day, at the same time.Media outrage? Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 733 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #44 on: Today at 10:51:36 AM » Stop being pedantic, I posted why he apologised and on whos behalf. And that he instigated the enquiry. Ill let you have the last word now and win the internets Logged

Rutters

Posts: 570 Re: Sue Gray report now at No. 10 « Reply #47 on: Today at 12:23:40 PM » Still replying, I see. If you had a counter-point you'd have posted it.



I think your problems are that you see people with a different opinion as an 'opponent' and you have difficulty substantiating your own views, so you drift off-topic and go all ad hominem. Logged