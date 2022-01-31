|
Ollyboro
About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing
Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing
Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.
BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.
The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.
Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".
He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.
Logged
Rutters
Starmer was a horrendous DPP.
Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived...
I'll just leave that there!
If you had anything relevant to add you'd have posted it.
Whoosh!
...and a re-whooosh
Logged
Rutters
When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again
Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?
Logged
Ollyboro
Because Starmer had no direct involvement in the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.
Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)
Tell me that you can tell the difference.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
He really cant
Logged
Rutters
KS was the leader of an organisation investigating the most notorious, infamous and recurrent sexual abuse case the country has ever known.
If he wasn't directly involved in the investigations, findings and decision making then he wasn't very good at being a DPP.
One's about wide-scale sexual abuse of children whilst the other's about a wife organising drinks at the PM's workplace.
Please tell me that you can spot the difference.
btw KS also presided over an MP who visited 2x 100+ funerals on the same day, at the same time.Media outrage?www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2020/04/03/mp-warned-by-police-after-totally-irresponsible-funeral-trip/
Logged
Bernie
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10465933/ANDREW-PIERCE-Keir-Starmers-CPS-did-fail-prosecute-Jimmy-Savile-faux-outrage.html
Logged
|
