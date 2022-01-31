Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 02, 2022, 09:13:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sue Gray report now at No. 10  (Read 534 times)
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 748


View Profile
« on: January 31, 2022, 11:27:17 AM »
Followed by endless excuses and bullshit no doubt

 :ukfist:

Wonder if theyll try the old excuse the Dog eat it?
« Last Edit: January 31, 2022, 12:49:41 PM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 599


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 31, 2022, 11:40:35 AM »
No doubt going to be a complete whitewash now that half of it is getting pulled because of the OB and others asking for bits to blanked out
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 31, 2022, 12:51:45 PM »
Trouble is with Boris, he'll find a few words or half a sentence to erroneously claim , no wrong doing or not my fault! And that'll be that in Boris world. Labour will be hoping he stumbles and blunders through this whilst keeping their election powder dry!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 470

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2022, 01:04:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 31, 2022, 12:51:45 PM
Trouble is with Boris, he'll find a few words or half a sentence to erroneously claim , no wrong doing or not my fault! And that'll be that in Boris world. Labour will be hoping he stumbles and blunders through this whilst keeping their election powder dry!

"Keeping their election powder dry".

If Boris survives to the election then this will be forgotten. Labour has to make a move now.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 748


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 31, 2022, 01:10:25 PM »
I dont get the argument that its better for Labour if Boris stays either
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2022, 01:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 31, 2022, 01:10:25 PM
I dont get the argument that its better for Labour if Boris stays either

To go back to 1990, Thatcher won the challenge, but she still had to go. Whilst there's no Heseltine waiting in the wings, I don't think they'll leave Boris the Bull in the China shop. Whilst Starmer is no Tony Blair, he's certainly no Kinnock either!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 323


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: January 31, 2022, 01:39:21 PM »
I suspect Boris will go sometime this year,probably the Autumn.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 748


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: January 31, 2022, 03:48:08 PM »
Skimmed the report

Lessons to be learnt and lots of alcohol at work is not good and standards not met

All details of what actually happened seem to have been omitted
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 813


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: January 31, 2022, 03:51:54 PM »
Regardless of how you perceive the Tories.
 I cant get my hand around so call liberals advocating voting for a party (Labour) that well into 21st century has only had white, male leaders.

Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: January 31, 2022, 04:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on January 31, 2022, 03:51:54 PM
Regardless of how you perceive the Tories.
 I cant get my hand around so call liberals advocating voting for a party (Labour) that well into 21st century has only had white, male leaders.



So which bit of the report is that quote from?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: January 31, 2022, 06:05:42 PM »
What's wrong with white men?

There hasn't been one in the Olympics 100m final since 1980. Where's the diversity? Where's the representation?
« Last Edit: January 31, 2022, 08:10:07 PM by Rutters » Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: January 31, 2022, 08:56:09 PM »
I refer to my remarks made earlier! Got the "I'm so sorry" bit out the way, then hit the lowest common denominator pedal by conjouring up the ghost of Jimmy Savile! Silly fucker just can't help himself!
« Last Edit: January 31, 2022, 09:32:40 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 135


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM »
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 323


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: January 31, 2022, 09:36:48 PM »
Did Starmer turn a blind eye to the Rotherham grooming gangs?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: January 31, 2022, 09:40:03 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned. 


Yes, well known Tory supporter and regular Xmas guest of Thatcher!
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 446

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing



Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.
Logged
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:59:49 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing



Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

Remembering that old saying about a lie being halfway round the world before the truth gets its boots on!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:05:36 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:50:57 PM »
Starmer was a horrendous DPP.

Firstly he was in charge of the CPS which failed to charge Savile. The buck stops with him. He did apologise and admit he had been 'unnecesarily cautious' in deciding not to press charges.

Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived... thus prejudicing the subsequent investigations. He had to be reined in by Sir Richard Henriques but the damage was done.

Thirdly he had to retract his statement that DV victims were 'overwhelmingly' female. But again the damge was already done.

He politicised a positon which was previously seen as scrupulously impartial. Alison Saunders, who succeeded him, was even worse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:08:03 PM by Rutters » Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:29:19 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:50:57 PM
Starmer was a horrendous DPP.



Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived...



I'll just leave that there!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:51:08 PM »
Firstly he was in charge of the CPS which failed to charge Savile

Is there evidence of this? Ive had a look and cant find it. Was he in charge at the time the CPS decided against charging Saville or just in charge at one time or other?

I believe  hes a useless politician and leader of the opposition, not sure about the rest especially as cleverer, more informed people than me debunked the theory years ago. It appears Boris used obscure parliamentary privilege to do what he does best.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:59:18 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:29:19 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:50:57 PM
Starmer was a horrendous DPP.



Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived...



I'll just leave that there!

If you had anything relevant to add you'd have posted it.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:02:37 PM »
Here's Starmer apologising for not charging Savile.

It's behind a paywall but you get the gist.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/dpp-apologises-for-failure-to-charge-savile-while-he-was-alive-mghw83dpp62
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM »
Well, I dont actually. One Im not paying and two the rumours were debunked years ago and I asked was he in charge when no action was taken against Saville.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:31:51 PM »
Are you being deliberately obtuse?

It clearly states that the complaints were made 2007 to 2009. Starmer was DPP from 2008 to 2013.

Why else would he apologise if he wasn't reponsible?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:38:22 PM »
So thats the evidence. Cheers. Everyone saying today that it had nothing to do with him is wrong. 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:40:02 PM »
Oh and I cant see anything about him apologising 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:51:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:59:18 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:29:19 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:50:57 PM
Starmer was a horrendous DPP.



Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived...



I'll just leave that there!

If you had anything relevant to add you'd have posted it.

Whoosh!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 PM »
I apologise.

He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered  an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.


The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.
In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.

He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 418



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing



Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.
The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.
Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".
He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:36:57 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:40:02 PM
Oh and I cant see anything about him apologising 

It's the actual title of the piece  souey
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:51:34 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:59:18 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:29:19 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:50:57 PM
Starmer was a horrendous DPP.



Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived...



I'll just leave that there!

If you had anything relevant to add you'd have posted it.

Whoosh!

...and a re-whooosh
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:39:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:56:22 PM
I apologise.

He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered  an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.


The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.
In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.

He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS.

Lots of people saying Boris is the leader of the Govt and therefore must take reponsibility. Starmer likewise.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing



Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.
The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.
Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".
He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again

Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 446

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing



Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.
The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.
Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".
He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again

Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in  the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.

Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)

Tell me that you can tell the difference.
Logged
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 321


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:48:52 AM »
Theo Usherwood on LBC today was saying high ranking Tories had warned Boris off going down that route, but being Boris he couldn't quell his inner petulant schoolboy. So now it's out there, QAnon and the anti-vaxxers have picked it up and are running with it, the lie is halfway round the world!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:41:50 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:36:57 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:40:02 PM
Oh and I cant see anything about him apologising 

It's the actual title of the piece  souey

That I wouldnt pay to read souey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 721


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:42:55 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:51:01 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:31:25 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 12:36:25 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on January 31, 2022, 09:30:55 PM
About time Saville was mentioned.  I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing



Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.
The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.
Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".
He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.

When it comes out that the wallpaper, flat, cake and parties were all Carrie's doing would it be OK for Boris to claim no direct involvenment or would the baying mob insist 'a fish rots from the head'?....again

Why doesn't that apply to Starmer?

Because Starmer had no direct involvement in  the decision to not prosecute Savile - not a criminal act.

Johnson was at the piss-ups, merrily breaking laws that he'd help set - a criminal act(s)

Tell me that you can tell the difference.

He really cant
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 810


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:33:25 AM »
Not wanting to get involved in your Jimmy Savile argument monkey

I can however help you all out when it comes to paywalls.


Just use the link below it works 90% of the time for me on most paywalls, not all though. :like:

Just copy and paste from the address bar pop it in the box and press remove paywall and you are away with it


https://12ft.io/
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 748


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:06:05 AM »
Also not wanting to get into the details as Ive heard this rumour on Facebook before and havent got the interest to research if its true

I do think it will be tomorrows headlines because I assume its what the press will attack Starmer with near a general election
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 