Wonder if theyll try the old excuse the Dog eat it? Followed by endless excuses and bullshit no doubt

Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 01:10:25 PM I dont get the argument that its better for Labour if Boris stays either



To go back to 1990, Thatcher won the challenge, but she still had to go. Whilst there's no Heseltine waiting in the wings, I don't think they'll leave Boris the Bull in the China shop. Whilst Starmer is no Tony Blair, he's certainly no Kinnock either!

Skimmed the report



Lessons to be learnt and lots of alcohol at work is not good and standards not met



All details of what actually happened seem to have been omitted

I refer to my remarks made earlier! Got the "I'm so sorry" bit out the way, then hit the lowest common denominator pedal by conjouring up the ghost of Jimmy Savile! Silly fucker just can't help himself!

Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 09:30:55 PM About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

Starmer was a horrendous DPP.



Firstly he was in charge of the CPS which failed to charge Savile. The buck stops with him. He did apologise and admit he had been 'unnecesarily cautious' in deciding not to press charges.



Secondly he insisted on calling rape complainants 'victims' who should be belived... thus prejudicing the subsequent investigations. He had to be reined in by Sir Richard Henriques but the damage was done.



Thirdly he had to retract his statement that DV victims were 'overwhelmingly' female. But again the damge was already done.



He politicised a positon which was previously seen as scrupulously impartial. Alison Saunders, who succeeded him, was even worse.

Is there evidence of this? Ive had a look and cant find it. Was he in charge at the time the CPS decided against charging Saville or just in charge at one time or other?



I believe hes a useless politician and leader of the opposition, not sure about the rest especially as cleverer, more informed people than me debunked the theory years ago. It appears Boris used obscure parliamentary privilege to do what he does best.

Well, I dont actually. One Im not paying and two the rumours were debunked years ago and I asked was he in charge when no action was taken against Saville.

It clearly states that the complaints were made 2007 to 2009. Starmer was DPP from 2008 to 2013.



Why else would he apologise if he wasn't reponsible?

I apologise.



He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.





The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.

In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.



He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS.

Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:36:25 AM Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 09:30:55 PM About time Saville was mentioned. I guess with hindsight starmer would have prosecuted him, but hindsight a great thing







Starmer was never, not once, ever, in a position to prosecute Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile OBE KCSG. And that disingenuous cunt Johnson fucking knows it.

BBC Reality Check has examined Boris Johnson's claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) and has found no evidence that Sir Keir was involved at any point in the decision not to charge Savile.

The Labour leader called Mr Johnson's comments a "ridiculous slur" and they have been criticised by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Boris Johnson "stands by" his comments, according to the prime minister's official spokesperson, who declined to repeat them.

Mr Johnson had said that Sir Keir "spent most of his time [as DPP] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

He made the unfounded claim, which has been discredited before, in the House of Commons where "parliamentary privilege" gives MPs certain legal protections over what they say.

He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.





The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.

In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.



He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS.



Lots of people saying Boris is the leader of the Govt and therefore must take reponsibility. Starmer likewise.