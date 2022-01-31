Welcome,
January 31, 2022, 12:34:15 PM
Sue Gray report expected to be handed to No. 10 this morning
Author
Topic: Sue Gray report expected to be handed to No. 10 this morning (Read 21 times)
Winston
Posts: 734
Sue Gray report expected to be handed to No. 10 this morning
Today
Today at 11:27:17 AM
Followed by endless excuses and bullshit no doubt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 582
Re: Sue Gray report expected to be handed to No. 10 this morning
Today
Today at 11:40:35 AM
No doubt going to be a complete whitewash now that half of it is getting pulled because of the OB and others asking for bits to blanked out
