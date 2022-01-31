headset

Re: Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:03 AM » The always is a risk after something like that I would guess.



I guess he also will have had more than one top medical opinion on whether he should continue in football/ sport.



Like you say good luck to the bloke and yes no doubt his wife and family will wince at times when he is on the field.





The fact he was probably financially secure would have made me retire if I was in his position.



So at least he was not forced back into work like many of us would be in similar circumstances



That said a cracking signing for Brentford if all goes well for him which we all hope it does health wise



