January 31, 2022
Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford
« on: Today at 11:10:57 AM »
Absolutely wow!  That is a player I never thought I would see running round a pitch again!  His wife must be shitting herself though......

The club must have gone through hoops to get him through a medical......but can anyone say they won't be worried it'll happen again when they see him going full tilt and giving his heart a good thrashing?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:03 AM »
The always is a risk after something like that I would guess.

I guess he also will have had more than one top medical opinion on whether he should continue in football/ sport.

Like you say good luck to the bloke and yes no doubt his wife and family will wince at times when he is on the field.


The fact he was probably financially secure would have made me retire if I was in his position.

So at least he was not forced back into work like many of us would be in similar circumstances

That said a cracking signing for Brentford if all goes well for him which we all hope it does health wise
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:42:29 AM »
Is a shocker but he'll have had more medical staff looking at him that your average person and plenty of people who have serious heart issues go on to run marathons etc.  Good luck to him be very interesting to see how he goes
